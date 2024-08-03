Famous birthdays for Aug. 3: Lisa Ann Walter, Ed Roland

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.
They include:
-- Elisha Graves Otis, inventor of the modern elevator, in 1811
-- World War II correspondent Ernie Pyle in 1900
-- "Monkey Trial" defendant John Scopes in 1900
-- Musician Tony Bennett in 1926
-- Football Hall of Fame member Lance Alworth in 1940 (age 84)
-- Actor Martin Sheen in 1940 (age 84)
-- TV personality/lifestyle consultant Martha Stewart in 1941 (age 83)
-- Filmmaker John Landis in 1950 (age 74)
-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Marcel Dionne in 1951 (age 73)
-- Actor John C. McGinley in 1959 (age 65)
-- Musician Ed Roland (Collective Soul) in 1963 (age 61)
-- Musician James Hetfield (Metallica) in 1963 (age 61)
-- Actor Isaiah Washington in 1963 (age 61)
-- Actor Lisa Ann Walter in 1963 (age 61)
-- Musician Stephen Carpenter (Deftones) in 1970 (age 54)
-- Musician Spinderella, born Deidra Muriel Roper, in 1971 (age 53)
-- Actor Melissa Ponzio in 1972 (age 52)
-- Actor Michael Ealy in 1973 (age 51)
-- Musician Jimmy De Martini (Zac Brown Band) in 1976 (age 48)
-- Pro football quarterback Tom Brady in 1977 (age 47)
-- Actor Evangeline Lilly in 1979 (age 45)
-- Actor Hannah Simone in 1980 (age 44)
-- Actor Mamie Gummer in 1983 (age 41)
-- Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Ryan Lochte in 1984 (age 40)
-- Musician Brent Kutzle (OneRepublic) in 1985 (age 38)
-- Model Karlie Kloss in 1992 (age 32)