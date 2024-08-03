Famous birthdays for Aug. 3: Lisa Ann Walter, Ed Roland

1 of 3 | Lisa Ann Walter attends the 30th annual SAG Awards at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles on February 24. The actor turns 61 on August. 3. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo. They include: Advertisement

-- Elisha Graves Otis, inventor of the modern elevator, in 1811

-- World War II correspondent Ernie Pyle in 1900

-- "Monkey Trial" defendant John Scopes in 1900

-- Musician Tony Bennett in 1926

-- Football Hall of Fame member Lance Alworth in 1940 (age 84)

-- Actor Martin Sheen in 1940 (age 84)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- TV personality/lifestyle consultant Martha Stewart in 1941 (age 83)

-- Filmmaker John Landis in 1950 (age 74)

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Marcel Dionne in 1951 (age 73)

-- Actor John C. McGinley in 1959 (age 65)

-- Musician Ed Roland (Collective Soul) in 1963 (age 61)

File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI

-- Musician James Hetfield (Metallica) in 1963 (age 61)

-- Actor Isaiah Washington in 1963 (age 61)

-- Actor Lisa Ann Walter in 1963 (age 61)

Advertisement

-- Musician Stephen Carpenter (Deftones) in 1970 (age 54)

-- Musician Spinderella, born Deidra Muriel Roper, in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor Melissa Ponzio in 1972 (age 52)

-- Actor Michael Ealy in 1973 (age 51)

-- Musician Jimmy De Martini (Zac Brown Band) in 1976 (age 48)

-- Pro football quarterback Tom Brady in 1977 (age 47)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Evangeline Lilly in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor Hannah Simone in 1980 (age 44)

-- Actor Mamie Gummer in 1983 (age 41)

-- Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Ryan Lochte in 1984 (age 40)

-- Musician Brent Kutzle (OneRepublic) in 1985 (age 38)

-- Model Karlie Kloss in 1992 (age 32)