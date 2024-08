1 of 4 | Keanu Reeves is set to star in the Broadway revival of "Waiting for Godot." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure icons Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are set to reunite for a Broadway play. "Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter star in Jamie Lloyd's new production of WAITING FOR GODOT," a post on Winter's and Godot Broadway's Instagram accounts said Thursday. Advertisement

"Coming to Broadway Fall 2025. Sign up now for first access to tickets at link in bio."

Reeves will play Estragon and Winter will play Vladimir in the revival of Samuel Beckett's four-person play.

Betrayal, A Doll's House and Sunset Boulevard director Jamie Lloyd is helming the show.

The play has been staged on Broadway four times.

Ian McKellan and Patrick Stewart headlined the 2013-14 production.

Reeves is also known for his work in The Matrix and John Wick blockbusters, while Winter has been directing documentaries like The YouTube Effect, Zappa, Showbiz Kids and The Panama Papers in recent years.