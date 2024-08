1 of 5 | Justin Timberlake, seen with wife Jessica Biel, lost his driving privileges in New York. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Justin Timerblake's driver's license was suspended in New York on Friday. People and CNN reported on the hearing. Timberlake appeared virtually at the hearing for a June DWI arrest. Hamptons police arrested the singer and actor on June 18. Advertisement

Timberlake only spoke twice to answer "yes" to Sag Harbor Village Justice Carl Irace's questions though the questions were not reported. Justice Irace revoked Timberlake's driving privileges in the state of New York for an undisclosed period of time.

The singer pleaded not guilty to DWI. Timberlake was physically in Antwerp, Belgium, for performances on his Forget Tomorrow tour.

