Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 2, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Aug. 2: Charli XCX, Isabel Allende

By UPI Staff
Charli XCX attends The Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London on November 29, 2021. The singer turns 32 on August 2. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Charli XCX attends The Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London on November 29, 2021. The singer turns 32 on August 2. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

Advertisement

-- French sculptor Frederic Auguste Bartholdi, designer of the Statue of Liberty, in 1834

-- Actor Myrna Loy in 1905

-- Former Israeli President Shimon Peres in 1923

-- Author James Baldwin in 1924

-- Pianist/journalist Philippa Schuyler in 1931

-- Actor Peter O'Toole in 1932

-- Filmmaker Wes Craven in 1939

-- Author Isabel Allende in 1942 (age 82)

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

-- Actor Victoria Jackson in 1959 (age 65)

-- Actor Mary-Louise Parker in 1964 (age 60)

-- Writer/director/actor Kevin Smith in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Sam Worthington in 1976 (age 48)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

-- Actor Edward Furlong in 1977 (age 47)

-- Singer Charli XCX in 1992 (age 32)

-- Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Simone Manuel in 1996 (age 28)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Criminal Minds' showrunner discusses Rossi's mindset, Voit's safety as Season 2 ends
TV // 13 hours ago
'Criminal Minds' showrunner discusses Rossi's mindset, Voit's safety as Season 2 ends
NEW YORK, Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Showrunner Erica Messer told UPI "Criminal Minds: Evolution" serial killer Elias Voit was initially expected to be the villain of only Season 1.
Cardi B is pregnant with baby No. 3
Entertainment News // 13 hours ago
Cardi B is pregnant with baby No. 3
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Cardi B announced Thursday on Instagram that she is pregnant with her third child.
Netflix's Geeked Week to return Sept. 16
TV // 15 hours ago
Netflix's Geeked Week to return Sept. 16
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Netflix announced plans for its fourth annual Geeked Week on Thursday and shared a video teasing series like "Wednesday," "Stranger Things" and "Cobra Kai."
Movie review: Matt Damon, Casey Affleck can't elevate generic 'Instigators'
Movies // 15 hours ago
Movie review: Matt Damon, Casey Affleck can't elevate generic 'Instigators'
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1 (UPI) -- "The Instigators," in theaters Friday and Apple TV+ Aug. 9, is a generic heist movie that never gets past genre conventions.
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Eisa Davis to release 'Warriors' concept album
Music // 16 hours ago
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Eisa Davis to release 'Warriors' concept album
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis have announced that their project, Warriors, will be released on Oct. 18 through Atlantic Records. 
'Sweetpea' teaser: Ella Purnell loses control in Starz dark comedy
TV // 16 hours ago
'Sweetpea' teaser: Ella Purnell loses control in Starz dark comedy
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Starz has released the teaser for its upcoming series "Sweetpea," a darkly comedic coming-of-age tale set to premiere this October.
Matt Damon brings whole family to 'Instigators' premiere
Entertainment News // 18 hours ago
Matt Damon brings whole family to 'Instigators' premiere
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Matt Damon and wife, Luciana Barroso, brought their daughters to the premiere of "The Instigators."
Famous birthdays for August 1: Sam Mendes, Adam Duritz
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for August 1: Sam Mendes, Adam Duritz
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Filmmaker Sam Mendes turns 59 and musician Adam Duritz turns 60, among the famous birthdays for August 1.
'Squid Game' returns for Season 2 in December, final season in 2025
TV // 1 day ago
'Squid Game' returns for Season 2 in December, final season in 2025
July 31 (UPI) -- Netflix announced the premiere date for "Squid Game" Season 2 Wednesday along with news of a third and final season coming next year.
Eric Church, Darius Rucker, Keith Urban to perform at ACM Honors
Music // 1 day ago
Eric Church, Darius Rucker, Keith Urban to perform at ACM Honors
July 31 (UPI) -- The 17th Academy of Country Music Honors will include performances by Eric Church, Darius Rucker and Keith Urban.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google's interactive Doodle highlights most searched topics of Summer Games
Google's interactive Doodle highlights most searched topics of Summer Games
Carolyn Lawrence still learning about SpongeBob's Sandy Cheeks
Carolyn Lawrence still learning about SpongeBob's Sandy Cheeks
Famous birthdays for August 1: Sam Mendes, Adam Duritz
Famous birthdays for August 1: Sam Mendes, Adam Duritz
'90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' to return with new couples on Sept. 1
'90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' to return with new couples on Sept. 1
Matt Damon brings whole family to 'Instigators' premiere
Matt Damon brings whole family to 'Instigators' premiere
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement