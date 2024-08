1 of 4 | Matt Damon arrives on the red carpet with his family, left to right, Alexia Barroso, Isabella Damon, Gia Damon, wife Luciana Barroso and Stella Damon at the Apple Original Films' "The Instigators" New York premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Wednesday in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, turned heads at the New York premiere of his latest film, The Instigators. The couple, who have been married since December 2005, made the event a family affair, bringing their four daughters -- Isabella, 16, Stella, 13, Gia, 14 and Barroso's 24-year-old daughter, Alexia, from a previous relationship. Damon's mother, Nancy Carlsson-Paige, also attended the premiere Wednesday. Advertisement

Damon, who stars alongside Casey Affleck in The Instigators, plays Rory, a struggling father who teams up with ex-con Cobby, portrayed by Affleck, to pull off a heist against a corrupt politician. As the heist spirals into chaos, the duo finds themselves in a high-stakes chase, pursued by police, bureaucrats and crime bosses. They turn to Rory's therapist, played by Hong Chau, for help evading capture and completing their mission.

Affleck and Chuck Maclean co-wrote the action-comedy directed by Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity, Swingers).

Michael Stuhlbarg, Paul Walter Hauser, Ving Rhames, Alfred Molina, Jack Harlow, Toby Jones and Ron Perlman also star in The Instigators, which will open in select theaters on Aug. 2 and premiere Aug. 9 on Apple TV+.

Advertisement

Matt Damon, Casey Affleck attend premiere of 'The Instigators'