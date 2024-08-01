Trending
Entertainment News
Aug. 1, 2024 / 1:44 PM

Cardi B is pregnant with baby No. 3

By Sheri Elfman
Cardi B announced that she is pregnant with baby No. 3. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 6 | Cardi B announced that she is pregnant with baby No. 3. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Cardi B announced Thursday that she is pregnant with her third child.

The Grammy Award-winner posted photos of herself on Instagram, wearing a red gown and showing her baby bump.

"With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You've reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion!

"I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It's so much easier taking life's twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it's worth it to push through," she posted.

The news comes among reports from TMZ and Page Six that the 31-year-old rapper filed for divorce from Offset.

The couple has two children: a daughter, Kulture, who is 6, and a son, Wave, who is 2. Offset has three children from previous relationships: Kody, Jordan and Kalea.

