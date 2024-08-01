Trending
Aug. 1, 2024

Famous birthdays for August 1: Sam Mendes, Adam Duritz

By UPI Staff
Sam Mendes attends the premiere of "Empire of Light" at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif., on December 1, 2022. The filmmaker turns 59 on August 1. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Sam Mendes attends the premiere of "Empire of Light" at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif., on December 1, 2022. The filmmaker turns 59 on August 1.

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- Roman Emperor Claudius I, born in 10 B.C.

-- Explorer William Clark in 1770

-- Francis Scott Key, composer of "The Star-Spangled Banner," in 1779

-- Astronomer Maria Mitchell in 1818

-- Author Herman Melville in 1819

-- Activist Mary Harris "Mother" Jones in 1837

-- Businessman Charles Clinton Spaulding in 1874

-- Photojournalist Gerda Taro in 1910

-- Henrietta Lacks, cancer patients whose cells became the subject of medial research, in 1920

-- Actor Geoffrey Holder in 1930

-- Musician Ramblin' Jack Elliott, born Elliot Adnopoz, in 1931 (age 93)

-- Actor Dom DeLuise in 1933

-- Fashion designer Yves St. Laurent in 1936

-- Musician Jerry Garcia (Grateful Dead) in 1942

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Roy Williams in 1950 (age 74)

-- Musician Joe Elliott (Def Leppard) in 1959 (age 65)

-- Musician Chuck D, born Carlton Douglas Ridenhour, (Public Enemy) in 1960 (age 64)

-- Musician Coolio, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., in 1963

-- Musician Adam Duritz (Counting Crows) in 1964 (age 60)

-- Filmmaker Sam Mendes in 1965 (age 59)

-- Actor Tempestt Bledsoe in 1973 (age 51)

-- Actor Jason Momoa in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor Elijah Kelley in 1986 (age 38)

-- Actor Max Carver in 1988 (age 36)

-- Actor Jack O'Connell in 1990 (age 34)

-- Actor Oona Laurence in 2002 (age 22)

