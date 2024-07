Google Doodle is celebrating the 2024 Summer Games with a Most Searched Playground game. Screenshot courtesy of Google Doodle

July 31 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating the 2024 Summer Games with a special Doodle featuring an updated version of the Most Searched Playground game. This interactive search-and-find experience invites users to explore a scene showcasing 20 of the most searched sports, French cultural icons and memorable moments from the Games' history. As you navigate the Playground, make sure to watch for hidden surprises. Advertisement

Scan the Playground to locate the hidden items on the game tiles to participate. For those needing assistance, clicking on a tile provides a helpful hint to guide your search.

The game highlights a variety of popular sports, French elements and references to Greek mythology, reflecting both contemporary and historical aspects of the Games.

Dive into the Doodle to uncover which sports, landmarks and stories have captured global interest and led to the most searches.

