'Fantastic Beasts' to join Universal Epic Universe's 'Harry Potter'-themed world

Eddie Redmayne, who starred in the Fantastic Beasts films, will appear in new scenes that will play exclusively at Universal Orlando Resort's Epic Universe.

July 31 (UPI) -- Harry Potter meets Fantastic Beasts in Universal Orlando Resort's newest theme park, Epic Universe. The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic will join Islands of Adventure's Hogsmeade and Universal Studios Florida's Diagon Alley when Epic Universe opens in 2025. Advertisement

Unlike the other two Harry Potter locales, however, Ministry of Magic will infuse elements of the Fantastic Beasts movies.

When visitors enter the park, they'll encounter a Parisian landscape from that film franchise, and the live show, Le Cirque Arcanus, depicts what happens when Newt Scamander's suitcase is stolen by Ringmaster Skender.

Eddie Redmayne, who portrayed Newt in the Fantastic Beasts films, stars in new scenes that will play exclusively at the park, Entertainment Weekly reported.

A Métro-Floo will take guests to 1990s London, where they can sit in on a Ministry of Magic trial gone wrong. Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry is a dark-ride that follows the escape of Dolores Umbridge and involves Death Eaters.

Dining options will include French eatery Café L'Air De La Sirène, a Dark Arts inspired Le Goblet Noir and a bar.

Guests who purchase wands from Cosme Acajor Baguettes Magique can use their newfound magic when they encounter the park's various beasts.

Epic Universe will also include areas dedicated Super Nintendo, How to Train Your Dragon and Dark Universe.