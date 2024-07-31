Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 31, 2024 / 12:19 PM

'Fantastic Beasts' to join Universal Epic Universe's 'Harry Potter'-themed world

By Jessica Inman
Eddie Redmayne, who starred in the Fantastic Beasts films, will appear in new scenes that will play exclusively at Universal Orlando Resort's Epic Universe. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI
1 of 2 | Eddie Redmayne, who starred in the Fantastic Beasts films, will appear in new scenes that will play exclusively at Universal Orlando Resort's Epic Universe. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- Harry Potter meets Fantastic Beasts in Universal Orlando Resort's newest theme park, Epic Universe.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic will join Islands of Adventure's Hogsmeade and Universal Studios Florida's Diagon Alley when Epic Universe opens in 2025.

Advertisement

Unlike the other two Harry Potter locales, however, Ministry of Magic will infuse elements of the Fantastic Beasts movies.

When visitors enter the park, they'll encounter a Parisian landscape from that film franchise, and the live show, Le Cirque Arcanus, depicts what happens when Newt Scamander's suitcase is stolen by Ringmaster Skender.

Eddie Redmayne, who portrayed Newt in the Fantastic Beasts films, stars in new scenes that will play exclusively at the park, Entertainment Weekly reported.

A Métro-Floo will take guests to 1990s London, where they can sit in on a Ministry of Magic trial gone wrong. Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry is a dark-ride that follows the escape of Dolores Umbridge and involves Death Eaters.

Advertisement

Dining options will include French eatery Café L'Air De La Sirène, a Dark Arts inspired Le Goblet Noir and a bar.

Guests who purchase wands from Cosme Acajor Baguettes Magique can use their newfound magic when they encounter the park's various beasts.

Epic Universe will also include areas dedicated Super Nintendo, How to Train Your Dragon and Dark Universe.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Billy Crystal stars in Apple TV+ psychological thriller 'Before'
TV // 31 minutes ago
Billy Crystal stars in Apple TV+ psychological thriller 'Before'
July 31 (UPI) -- Billy Crystal portrays a grieving child psychologist in "Before," an upcoming Apple TV+ series.
'Horizon: An American Saga' Part 2 to premiere at Venice Film Festival
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Horizon: An American Saga' Part 2 to premiere at Venice Film Festival
July 31 (UPI) -- "Horizon: An American Saga -- Chapter Two" starring Kevin Costner will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival.
Michael Phelps gives Snoop Dogg swimming tips
TV // 4 hours ago
Michael Phelps gives Snoop Dogg swimming tips
July 31 (UPI) -- Michael Phelps, the Olympic legend with 23 gold, three silver, and two bronze medals, gave rapper and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg a swimming lesson at the Summer Games. 
Google's interactive Doodle highlights most searched topics of Summer Games
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Google's interactive Doodle highlights most searched topics of Summer Games
July 31 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating the 2024 Summer Games with a special Doodle featuring an updated version of the Most Searched Playground game.
Carolyn Lawrence still learning about SpongeBob's Sandy Cheeks
Movies // 8 hours ago
Carolyn Lawrence still learning about SpongeBob's Sandy Cheeks
LOS ANGELES, July 31 (UPI) -- Voice actor Carolyn Lawrence and director Liza Johnson discuss "Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie," on Netflix Friday, and its new revelations about SpongeBob SquarePants' squirrel friend.
Famous birthdays for July 31: Geraldine Chaplin, Rico Rodriguez
Entertainment News // 10 hours ago
Famous birthdays for July 31: Geraldine Chaplin, Rico Rodriguez
July 31 (UPI) -- Actor Geraldine Chaplin turns 80 and actor Rico Rodriguez turns 26, among the famous birthdays for July 31.
'That '90's Show' Part 3 to release early on Netflix in August
TV // 21 hours ago
'That '90's Show' Part 3 to release early on Netflix in August
July 30 (UPI) -- "That '90s Show" Part 3 will premiere on Netflix in August, two months earlier than originally planned.
Seth Meyers to release HBO comedy special
TV // 23 hours ago
Seth Meyers to release HBO comedy special
July 30 (UPI) -- Comedian and "Late Night" host Seth Meyers has a new stand-up comedy special coming to HBO in the fall.
'Harry Wild': Jane Seymour series renewed for Season 4
TV // 23 hours ago
'Harry Wild': Jane Seymour series renewed for Season 4
July 30 (UPI) -- "Harry Wild," an Irish mystery series starring Jane Seymour, will return for a fourth season on Acorn TV.
Twice wraps up world tour, draws 1.5M fans
Music // 1 day ago
Twice wraps up world tour, draws 1.5M fans
July 30 (UPI) -- K-pop girl group Twice has successfully concluded its fifth world tour, drawing a total of 1.5 million fans worldwide over the past year and three months, the group's agency said Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google's interactive Doodle highlights most searched topics of Summer Games
Google's interactive Doodle highlights most searched topics of Summer Games
'90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' to return with new couples on Sept. 1
'90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' to return with new couples on Sept. 1
A. Martinez: 'Longmire' helped pave way for Native representation in entertainment
A. Martinez: 'Longmire' helped pave way for Native representation in entertainment
Famous birthdays for July 31: Geraldine Chaplin, Rico Rodriguez
Famous birthdays for July 31: Geraldine Chaplin, Rico Rodriguez
3 members of gospel singing Nelon family among 7 killed in Wyoming plane crash
3 members of gospel singing Nelon family among 7 killed in Wyoming plane crash
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement