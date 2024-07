Famous birthdays for July 31: Geraldine Chaplin, Rico Rodriguez

TV // 16 hours ago

'90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' to return with new couples on Sept. 1

July 30 (UPI) -- The new season of TLC's "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" is set to premiere on Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. EDT on TLC and Max. The series will follow eight Americans traveling across the globe to meet their online partners.