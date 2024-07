1 of 5 | "Sex and the City" alum Kim Cattrall will soon be heard in the BBC audio series "Central Intelligence." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- Kim Cattrall, Ed Harris, Johnny Flynn have signed on to star in the new BBC audio series, Central Intelligence. "Central Intelligence tells the true insider story of the CIA from the perspective of Eloise Page (Kim Cattrall), who joined on the agency's first day in 1947 and became one of its most powerful women," the British broadcaster said in a press release Tuesday. Advertisement

"Narrating in hindsight, Eloise takes the listener on a journey spanning the staggering world events that shaped her career, as well as portraying her relationships with early CIA leaders, Allen Dulles (Ed Harris) and Richard Helms (Johnny Flynn)."

The 10-part scripted podcast is to premiere on Sept. 13.

Cattrall is known for her role in Sex and the City, while Harris starred in Westworld and Johnny Flynn appeared in Stardust.

"I was pleased to be asked to join BBC Radio 4's Central Intelligence. A very well-written, factual and entertaining history of the Central Intelligence Agency from its uncertain inception," Cattrall said.

"A human story full of false starts, gaffs, blunders, and thankfully triumphs on the world stage. A thrilling story of Russian Roulette. I was engrossed learning the true story of how this vital agency grew and prospered before and during the Cold War."