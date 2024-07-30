Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 30, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for July 30: Vivica A. Fox, Hilary Swank

By UPI Staff
Vivica A. Fox attends the 29th annual Race To Erase MS gala at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on May 20, 2022. The actor turns 60 on July 30. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 2 | Vivica A. Fox attends the 29th annual Race To Erase MS gala at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on May 20, 2022. The actor turns 60 on July 30. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

Advertisement

-- English novelist Emily Bronte in 1818

-- Auto pioneer Henry Ford in 1863

-- English sculptor Henry Moore in 1898

-- Businessman/philanthropist Henry W. Bloch in 1922

-- Longtime Major League Baseball Commissioner Allan "Bud" Selig in 1934 (age 90)

File Photo by George Napolitano/UPI

-- Film director Peter Bogdanovich in 1939

-- Singer Paul Anka in 1941 (age 83)

-- Arnold Schwarzenegger, former California governor/actor, in 1947 (age 77)

-- Actor Jean Reno in 1948 (age 76)

File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

-- Actor Delta Burke in 1956 (age 68)

-- Rock singer Kate Bush in 1958 (age 66)

-- Filmmaker Richard Linklater in 1960 (age 64)

-- Actor Laurence Fishburne in 1961 (age 63)

-- TV chef Alton Brown in 1962 (age 62)

-- Actor Lisa Kudrow in 1963 (age 61)

-- Actor Vivica A. Fox in 1964 (age 60)

Advertisement

-- Actor Terry Crews in 1968 (age 56)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Simon Baker in 1969 (age 55)

-- Writer/director Christopher Nolan in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Tom Green in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor Hilary Swank in 1974 (age 50)

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

-- Olympic champion beach volleyball player Misty May-Treanor in 1977 (age 47)

-- Actor Jaime Pressly in 1977 (age 47)

-- Actor April Bowlby in 1980 (age 44)

-- Soccer player Hope Solo in 1981 (age 43)

-- Actor Yvonne Strahovski in 1982 (age 42)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Gina Rodriguez in 1984 (age 40)

-- Actor Austin North in 1996 (age 28)

-- Musician/producer Finneas O'Connell in 1997 (age 27)

-- Actor Joey King in 1999 (age 25)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Pokemon, Hot Wheels, more featured in new 'Toys That Made Us'
TV // 8 hours ago
Pokemon, Hot Wheels, more featured in new 'Toys That Made Us'
July 29 (UPI) -- The Nacelle Company released a teaser for two new seasons of "The Toys That Made Us." Seasons 4 and 5 will cover Pokemon, Hot Wheels, Nerf, Ghostbusters toys and more.
'Survivor's Remorse,' 'Mad TV' star Erica Ash dies at 46
Entertainment News // 10 hours ago
'Survivor's Remorse,' 'Mad TV' star Erica Ash dies at 46
July 29 (UPI) -- Erica Ash died Sunday after a long battle with cancer at age 46, her publicist and family confirmed Monday.
FX orders comedy series 'Snowflakes'
TV // 13 hours ago
FX orders comedy series 'Snowflakes'
July 29 (UPI) -- "Snowflakes," a new comedy series from "The Tonight Show" writers, is arriving on FX next year.
Netflix to release animated fairy tale 'Spellbound' in November
Movies // 13 hours ago
Netflix to release animated fairy tale 'Spellbound' in November
July 29 (UPI) -- "Spellbound," an animated fairytale from the director of "Shrek" and "The Little Mermaid" composer, is coming to Netflix.
Scott Peterson gives interview 20 years after murder conviction
TV // 14 hours ago
Scott Peterson gives interview 20 years after murder conviction
July 29 (UPI) -- Twenty years after Scott Peterson was convicted of murdering his wife, Laci, and their unborn son, he will appear in a three-part series that explores his perspective.
Killer Mike to release 'Michael' epilogue on Friday
Music // 15 hours ago
Killer Mike to release 'Michael' epilogue on Friday
July 29 (UPI) -- Killer Mike is releasing new music Friday that will serve as an epilogue to "Michael," which was recently named the BET Awards Album of the Year.
Twice's 'What is Love?' music video tops 800M YouTube views
Music // 16 hours ago
Twice's 'What is Love?' music video tops 800M YouTube views
July 29 (UPI) -- The music video for K-pop girl group Twice's 2018 hit song "What is Love?" has surpassed 800 million views on YouTube, becoming the group's first music video to do so, its agency said Monday.
Lady Gaga confirms engagement to Michael Polansky
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
Lady Gaga confirms engagement to Michael Polansky
July 29 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga and boyfriend Michael Polanksy are engaged. The news was revealed in a TikTok video posted by French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal.
'Twister,' 'The Boys' top U.S. streaming charts
TV // 17 hours ago
'Twister,' 'The Boys' top U.S. streaming charts
July 29 (UPI) -- "Twister" is the No. 1 streaming movie and "The Boys" is the top series in the United States, according to ReelGood.com.
Rob Lowe opens 'Unstable' Season 2 with prison simulation
TV // 17 hours ago
Rob Lowe opens 'Unstable' Season 2 with prison simulation
July 29 (UPI) -- Rob Lowe begins "Unstable" Season 2 in a prison cell -- sort of.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jennifer Connelly: Season 4 brings 'Snowpiercer' to a fulfilling final stop
Jennifer Connelly: Season 4 brings 'Snowpiercer' to a fulfilling final stop
3 members of gospel singing Nelon family among 7 killed in Wyoming plane crash
3 members of gospel singing Nelon family among 7 killed in Wyoming plane crash
A. Martinez: 'Longmire' helped pave way for Native representation in entertainment
A. Martinez: 'Longmire' helped pave way for Native representation in entertainment
'Survivor's Remorse,' 'Mad TV' star Erica Ash dies at 46
'Survivor's Remorse,' 'Mad TV' star Erica Ash dies at 46
Famous birthdays for July 28: Lori Loughlin, Bill Bradley
Famous birthdays for July 28: Lori Loughlin, Bill Bradley
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement