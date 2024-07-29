1 of 6 | Lady Gaga confirmed her engagement to Michael Polansky at the Paris Olympics. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga and boyfriend Michael Polanksy are engaged. The news was revealed in a TikTok video posted by French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal. Advertisement

In that short clip, Gaga, 38, introduces Polansky, an entrepreneur, as her fiancé.

"Thank you Lady Gaga for your stunning performance at the opening ceremony," Attal wrote in the video's caption. "It was breathtaking."

The iconic singer performed a rendition of Zizi Jeanmaire's "Mon true en plumes" during the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

@gabriel_attal Thank you Lady Gaga for your stunning performance at the opening ceremony. It was breathtaking. ♬ son original - Gabriel Attal

The song title can be translated to "My Feather Thing," and Gaga appeared surrounded by pink feathers during her performance.

Gaga shared an Instagram post that expressed deep gratitude for her participation in the ceremony.

"Although I am not a French artist, I have always felt a very special connection with French people and singing French music -- I wanted nothing more than to create a performance that would warm the heart of France, celebrate French art and music, and on such a momentous occasion remind everyone of one of the most magical cities on earth -- Paris," she said. "We rented pom poms from Le Lido archive-a real French cabaret theater. We collaborated with Dior to create custom costumes, using naturally molted feathers. I studied French choreography that put a modern twist on a French classic."

Her engagement news comes after Gaga shared that she is creating new music, and just before the release of Joker: Folie a Deux, which stars Gaga as Harleen Quinzel or Harley Quinn.

