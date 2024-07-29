Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 29, 2024 / 11:44 AM

Lady Gaga confirms engagement to Michael Polansky

By Jessica Inman
Lady Gaga confirmed her engagement to Michael Polansky at the Paris Olympics. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 6 | Lady Gaga confirmed her engagement to Michael Polansky at the Paris Olympics. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga and boyfriend Michael Polanksy are engaged.

The news was revealed in a TikTok video posted by French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal.

Advertisement

In that short clip, Gaga, 38, introduces Polansky, an entrepreneur, as her fiancé.

"Thank you Lady Gaga for your stunning performance at the opening ceremony," Attal wrote in the video's caption. "It was breathtaking."

The iconic singer performed a rendition of Zizi Jeanmaire's "Mon true en plumes" during the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

@gabriel_attal

Thank you Lady Gaga for your stunning performance at the opening ceremony. It was breathtaking. ♬ son original - Gabriel Attal

The song title can be translated to "My Feather Thing," and Gaga appeared surrounded by pink feathers during her performance.

Advertisement

Gaga shared an Instagram post that expressed deep gratitude for her participation in the ceremony.

"Although I am not a French artist, I have always felt a very special connection with French people and singing French music -- I wanted nothing more than to create a performance that would warm the heart of France, celebrate French art and music, and on such a momentous occasion remind everyone of one of the most magical cities on earth -- Paris," she said. "We rented pom poms from Le Lido archive-a real French cabaret theater. We collaborated with Dior to create custom costumes, using naturally molted feathers. I studied French choreography that put a modern twist on a French classic."

Her engagement news comes after Gaga shared that she is creating new music, and just before the release of Joker: Folie a Deux, which stars Gaga as Harleen Quinzel or Harley Quinn.

Advertisement

Moments from Lady Gaga's music career

Lady Gaga headlines Virgin Mobile's Re Generation benefit concert in aid of homeless youth at Circa in Toronto on November 30, 2008. The following year Gaga performed for Britain's Queen Elizabeth. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Killer Mike to release 'Michael' epilogue on Friday
Music // 10 minutes ago
Killer Mike to release 'Michael' epilogue on Friday
July 29 (UPI) -- Killer Mike is releasing new music Friday that will serve as an epilogue to "Michael," which was recently named the BET Awards Album of the Year.
Twice's 'What is Love?' music video tops 800M YouTube views
Music // 49 minutes ago
Twice's 'What is Love?' music video tops 800M YouTube views
July 29 (UPI) -- The music video for K-pop girl group Twice's 2018 hit song "What is Love?" has surpassed 800 million views on YouTube, becoming the group's first music video to do so, its agency said Monday.
'Twister,' 'The Boys' tops streaming charts
TV // 2 hours ago
'Twister,' 'The Boys' tops streaming charts
July 29 (UPI) -- "Twister" is the No. 1 streaming movie and "The Boys" is the top series in the United States, according to ReelGood.com.
Rob Lowe opens 'Unstable' Season 2 with prison simulation
TV // 2 hours ago
Rob Lowe opens 'Unstable' Season 2 with prison simulation
July 29 (UPI) -- Rob Lowe begins "Unstable" Season 2 in a prison cell -- sort of.
Season 2 of 'Silo' to premiere on Nov. 15; Steve Zahn joins cast
TV // 4 hours ago
Season 2 of 'Silo' to premiere on Nov. 15; Steve Zahn joins cast
July 29 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has announced that Season 2 of its sci-fi drama, "Silo," is to premiere Nov. 15.
Cara Delevingne, Danny Trejo to guest star on 'Futurama'
TV // 4 hours ago
Cara Delevingne, Danny Trejo to guest star on 'Futurama'
July 29 (UPI) -- Danny Trejo, Cara Delevingne and Tom Kenny have signed on to guest star on the animated, sci-fi- comedy, "Futurama."
Famous birthdays for July 29: Fernando Alonso, Dak Prescott
Entertainment News // 9 hours ago
Famous birthdays for July 29: Fernando Alonso, Dak Prescott
July 29 (UPI) -- Auto racer Fernando Alonso turns 43 and NFL quarterback Dak Prescott turns 31, among the famous birthdays for July 29.
Minnie Driver to voice Oswalda Cobblepot in animated Batman series
TV // 18 hours ago
Minnie Driver to voice Oswalda Cobblepot in animated Batman series
July 28 (UPI) -- Minnie Driver has signed on to voice the role of Oswalda Cobblepot in the new animated series, "Batman: Caped Crusader."
'Deadpool & Wolverine' tops North American box office with $205M
Movies // 19 hours ago
'Deadpool & Wolverine' tops North American box office with $205M
July 28 (UPI) -- "Deadpool & Wolverine" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $205 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Jennifer Connelly: Season 4 brings 'Snowpiercer' to a fulfilling final stop
TV // 1 day ago
Jennifer Connelly: Season 4 brings 'Snowpiercer' to a fulfilling final stop
NEW YORK, July 28 (UPI) -- Jennifer Connelly told UPI the fourth and final season of her post-apocolyptic train drama, "Snowpiercer," wraps on a satisfying note, but leaves track ahead should the decision be made in the future to continue.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jennifer Connelly: Season 4 brings 'Snowpiercer' to a fulfilling final stop
Jennifer Connelly: Season 4 brings 'Snowpiercer' to a fulfilling final stop
A. Martinez: 'Longmire' helped pave way for Native representation in entertainment
A. Martinez: 'Longmire' helped pave way for Native representation in entertainment
3 members of gospel singing Nelon family among 7 killed in Wyoming plane crash
3 members of gospel singing Nelon family among 7 killed in Wyoming plane crash
Robert Taylor: People connect to the truth, nuance of 'Longmire'
Robert Taylor: People connect to the truth, nuance of 'Longmire'
Josh Hartnett, Tamsin Egerton attend 'Trap' premiere after birth of 4th child
Josh Hartnett, Tamsin Egerton attend 'Trap' premiere after birth of 4th child
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement