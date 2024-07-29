Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 29, 2024

Famous birthdays for July 29: Fernando Alonso, Dak Prescott

By UPI Staff
Formula One driver Fernando Alonso is interviewed in the paddock during the Formula One Miami Grand Prix at the Miami International Autodrome ion May 2. The auto racer turns 43 on July 29. File Photo by Greg Nash/UPI
Formula One driver Fernando Alonso is interviewed in the paddock during the Formula One Miami Grand Prix at the Miami International Autodrome ion May 2. The auto racer turns 43 on July 29. File Photo by Greg Nash/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- French historian Alexis de Tocqueville in 1805

-- Novelist Booth Tarkington in 1869

-- Italian dictator Benito Mussolini in 1883

-- Dag Hammarskjold, second U.N. secretary-general/Nobel Peace Prize laureate, in 1905

-- Actor Clara Bow in 1905

-- Author Chester Himes in 1909

-- Elizabeth Dole, former U.S. labor secretary/U.S. senator in 1936 (age 88)

File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI

-- TV anchorman Peter Jennings in 1938

-- Artist Jenny Holzer in 1950 (age 74)

-- Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns in 1953 (age 71)

-- Musician Geddy Lee in 1953 (age 71)

-- Musician Patti Scialfa in 1953 (age 71)

-- TV host Tim Gunn in 1953 (age 71)

-- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in 1957 (age 67)

-- Country singer Martina McBride in 1966 (age 58)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Timothy Omundson in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor Wil Wheaton in 1972 (age 52)

-- Actor Josh Radnor in 1974 (age 50)

-- Formula 1 champion driver Fernando Alonso in 1981 (age 43)

-- NFL quarterback Dak Prescott in 1993 (age 31)

File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI

