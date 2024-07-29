Trending
July 29, 2024 / 5:14 PM

'Survivor's Remorse,' 'Mad TV' star Erica Ash dies at 46

By Fred Topel
Erica Ash died Sunday after "a long battle with Cancer," her family and publicist report. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI
1 of 5 | Erica Ash died Sunday after "a long battle with Cancer," her family and publicist report. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- Actor and comedian Erica Ash died Sunday at age 46. Ash's publicist, Elizabeth Much, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter and Ash's family confirmed to Deadline on Monday.

The cause of death was "a long battle with cancer." Ash last appeared on screen in an episode of the NBC sitcom Extended Family.

Ash's friend and colleague, Loni Love, also commemorated Ash on Instagram.

"Erica was talented and hilarious whether it was the show Survivor's Remorse or Mad TV," Love wrote. "She would put her all into her work. She would always just be there."

Ash was a cast member on the sketch comedy series The Big Gay Sketch Show and Mad TV. She played Kevin Hart's fictional ex-wife in the Real Housewives spoof The Real Husbands of Hollywood.

She was also a regular on dramas Survivor's Remorse and In Contempt, with appearances on Cold Case, Shades of Blue, the movies The Big Bend, Violet and more. Other comedic appearances included the movies Scary Movie V, Uncle Drew and Outlaw Johnny Black, and episodes of The Black Lady Sketch Show and Bless the Harts.

