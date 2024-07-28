Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 28, 2024

Famous birthdays for July 28: Lori Loughlin, Bill Bradley

By UPI Staff
Lori Loughlin attends "An Unforgettable Evening" benefitting the Women's Cancer Research Fund at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills on April 10. The actor turns 60 on July 28. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 2 | Lori Loughlin attends "An Unforgettable Evening" benefitting the Women's Cancer Research Fund at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills on April 10. The actor turns 60 on July 28. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- Writer Beatrix Potter in 1866

-- Suffragist Lucy Burns in 1879

-- Artist Marcel Duchamp in 1887

-- Musician leader Rudy Vallee in 1901

-- Tupperware founder Earl Tupper in 1907

-- U.S. first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in 1929

-- Bill Bradley, former U.S. senator/Basketball Hall of Fame member, in 1943 (age 81)

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

-- "Garfield" creator Jim Davis in 1945 (age 79)

-- Actor Sally Struthers in 1947 (age 77)

-- Actor Georgia Engel in 1948

-- Musician Simon Kirke (Bad Company) in 1949 (age 75)

-- Thai King Rama, born Vajiralongkorn, in 1952 (age 72)

-- Former Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez in 1954

-- Musician Steve Morse (Deep Purple) in 1954 (age 70)

-- News correspondent Scott Pelley in 1957 (age 67)

-- Actor Lori Loughlin in 1964 (age 60)

-- Dana White, Ultimate Fighting Championship president, in 1969 (age 55)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
-- Actor Elizabeth Berkley in 1972 (age 52)

-- Musician Afroman, born Joseph Edgar Foreman, in 1974 (age 50)

-- Musician Jacoby Shaddix (Papa Roach) in 1976 (age 48)

-- Actor John David Washington in 1984 (age 40)

-- Actor Dustin Milligan in 1985 (age 39)

-- Actor Nolan Gerard Funk in 1986 (age 38)

-- Musician Soulja Boy, born DeAndre Cortez Way, in 1990 (age 34)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

