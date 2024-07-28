Famous birthdays for July 28: Lori Loughlin, Bill Bradley

July 28 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.
They include:
July 28 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.
-- Writer Beatrix Potter in 1866
-- Suffragist Lucy Burns in 1879
-- Artist Marcel Duchamp in 1887
-- Musician leader Rudy Vallee in 1901
-- Tupperware founder Earl Tupper in 1907
-- U.S. first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in 1929
-- Bill Bradley, former U.S. senator/Basketball Hall of Fame member, in 1943 (age 81)
-- "Garfield" creator Jim Davis in 1945 (age 79)
-- Actor Sally Struthers in 1947 (age 77)
-- Actor Georgia Engel in 1948
-- Musician Simon Kirke (Bad Company) in 1949 (age 75)
-- Thai King Rama, born Vajiralongkorn, in 1952 (age 72)
-- Former Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez in 1954
-- Musician Steve Morse (Deep Purple) in 1954 (age 70)
-- News correspondent Scott Pelley in 1957 (age 67)
-- Actor Lori Loughlin in 1964 (age 60)
-- Dana White, Ultimate Fighting Championship president, in 1969 (age 55)
-- Actor Elizabeth Berkley in 1972 (age 52)
-- Musician Afroman, born Joseph Edgar Foreman, in 1974 (age 50)
-- Musician Jacoby Shaddix (Papa Roach) in 1976 (age 48)
-- Actor John David Washington in 1984 (age 40)
-- Actor Dustin Milligan in 1985 (age 39)
-- Actor Nolan Gerard Funk in 1986 (age 38)
-- Musician Soulja Boy, born DeAndre Cortez Way, in 1990 (age 34)