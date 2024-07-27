Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 27, 2024 / 2:26 PM

AI triggers video games strike by actors, voice-over artists

By Mike Heuer
SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher said video game publishers must protect performers and voice actors against possible AI infringements to end the strike begun on Friday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 2 | SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher said video game publishers must protect performers and voice actors against possible AI infringements to end the strike begun on Friday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- Lacking protection against potential AI use in video games, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists video game performers went on strike.

The strike began at 12:01 a.m. Friday.

Video game actors and voice-over artists voted to strike after the union negotiated with video game companies over the past 18 months.

"Although agreements have been reached on many issues important to SAG-AFTRA members, the employers refuse to plainly affirm in clear and enforceable language that they will protect all performers covered by this contract in their AI language," SAG-AFTRA officials said in an online statement.

SAG-AFTRA lead negotiator and national executive director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland and the union's Interactive Media Agreement Negotiating Committee agreed to call the strike on Thursday.

The strike affects video game publishers Activision Productions, Blindlight, Disney Character Voices, Electronic Arts Productions, Formosa Interactive, Insomniac Games, Llama Productions, Take 2 Productions, VoiceWorks Productions and WB Games.

A series of offers and counteroffers were made by negotiators for the union and video game publishers in recent weeks, but the union called for a strike due to concerns about future AI use.

"We're not going to consent to a contract that allows companies to abuse AI to the detriment of our members," SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher told media Thursday.

A spokesperson for the video game publishers said they reached an agreement with the union on 24 out of 25 proposals, including increased wages and safety provisions.

"We are disappointed the union has chosen to walk away when we are so close to a deal," video game publishers spokesperson Audrey Cooling said in a statement.

Cooling said the video game publisher offered "meaningful AI protections that include requiring consent and fair compensation to all performers."

"These terms are among the strongest in the entertainment industry," Cooling added.

SAG-AFTRA and the video game publishers began negotiations in October 2022. More than 98% of union members voted to authorize a strike in September if negotiations did not provide a suitable resolution to issues like the AI concern.

SAG-AFTRA undertook a nearly year-long strike against video game publishers in October 2016 to obtain residual pay.

