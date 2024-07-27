Famous birthdays for July 27: Donnie Yen, Maya Rudolph

July 27 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.
-- Writer Alexandre Dumas the Younger in 1824
-- Aircraft pioneer Geoffrey de Havilland in 1882
-- TV producer Norman Lear in 1922
-- Actor Jerry Van Dyke in 1931
-- Musician Bobbie Gentry in 1942 (age 82)
-- Actor/director Betty Thomas in 1947 (age 77)
-- Figure skater Peggy Fleming in 1948 (age 76)
-- Musician Maureen McGovern in 1949 (age 75)
-- Comedian Bill Engvall in 1957 (age 67)
-- Carlos Vila Nova, president of São Tomé and Príncipe, in 1959 (age 65)
-- Actor Donnie Yen in 1963 (age 61)
-- Actor Julian McMahon in 1968 (age 56)
-- Wrestler Triple H in 1969 (age 55)
-- Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in 1970 (age 54)
-- Actor Maya Rudolph in 1972 (age 52)
-- Writer Cassandra Clare in 1973 (age 51)
-- Musician Abe Cunningham (Deftones) in 1973 (age 51)
-- Musician Pete Yorn in 1974 (age 50)
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Alex Rodriguez in 1975 (age 49)
-- Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers in 1977 (age 47)
-- Comedian Heidi Gardner in 1983 (age 41)
-- Actor Taylor Schilling in 1984 (age 40)
-- Musician Tory Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, in 1992 (age 32)
-- Golfer Jordan Spieth in 1993 (age 31)
-- Model Winnie Harlow in 1994 (age 30)