Famous birthdays for July 27: Donnie Yen, Maya Rudolph

Donnie Yen attends the premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 4" at the TC: Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on March 20, 2023. The actor turns 61 on July 27.

July 27 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo. They include:

-- Writer Alexandre Dumas the Younger in 1824

-- Aircraft pioneer Geoffrey de Havilland in 1882

-- TV producer Norman Lear in 1922

-- Actor Jerry Van Dyke in 1931

-- Musician Bobbie Gentry in 1942 (age 82)

-- Actor/director Betty Thomas in 1947 (age 77)

-- Figure skater Peggy Fleming in 1948 (age 76)

-- Musician Maureen McGovern in 1949 (age 75)

-- Comedian Bill Engvall in 1957 (age 67)

-- Carlos Vila Nova, president of São Tomé and Príncipe, in 1959 (age 65)

-- Actor Donnie Yen in 1963 (age 61)

-- Actor Julian McMahon in 1968 (age 56)

-- Wrestler Triple H in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Maya Rudolph in 1972 (age 52)

-- Writer Cassandra Clare in 1973 (age 51)

-- Musician Abe Cunningham (Deftones) in 1973 (age 51)

-- Musician Pete Yorn in 1974 (age 50)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Alex Rodriguez in 1975 (age 49)

-- Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers in 1977 (age 47)

-- Comedian Heidi Gardner in 1983 (age 41)

-- Actor Taylor Schilling in 1984 (age 40)

-- Musician Tory Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, in 1992 (age 32)

-- Golfer Jordan Spieth in 1993 (age 31)

-- Model Winnie Harlow in 1994 (age 30)