1 of 4 | "A Quiet Place: Day One" actress Lupita Nyong'o is set to star in the staging of "Twelfth Night" next summer at the Public Theater in Manhattan's Central Park. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- Lupita Nyong'o, Peter Dinklage, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Sandra Oh are set to star in a New York stage production of William Shakespeare's comedy, Twelfth Night, next summer. "Twelfth Night is the epitome of joy," Public Theater Associate Artistic Director/Resident Director Saheem Ali said in a statement Thursday. Advertisement

"It also happens to be the first production I ever saw at The Delacorte, as a college student taking the Chinatown bus from Boston," Ali added. "I'm delighted to be reuniting with my dear friend Lupita Nyong'o, joined by fellow Public Theater alums Peter Dinklage, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Sandra Oh. Free Shakespeare in the Park is a gift to our city. I'm honored to be helming this production as we reopen The Delacorte after an extensive and essential revitalization."

The show is expected to open at Manhattan's Central Park venue in August 2025. Tickets for the performances are free.

The theater has been closed since the fall of 2023 while it has been renovated.