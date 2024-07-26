Famous birthdays for July 26: Sandra Bullock, Darlene Love

July 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.
They include:
July 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo. They include:
-- Writer George Bernard Shaw in 1856
-- Psychologist Carl Jung, founder of analytic psychology, in 1875
-- Writer Aldous Huxley in 1894
-- Actor Vivian Vance in 1909
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Hoyt Wilhelm in 1922
-- Writer Jan Berenstain in 1923
-- Filmmaker Stanley Kubrick in 1928
-- Jackson family patriarch Joe Jackson in 1928
-- Musician Darlene "Love" Wright (Blossoms/Bob B. Soxx & the Blue Jeans) in 1941 (age 83)
-- Musician Mick Jagger (Rolling Stones) in 1943 (age 81)
-- Actor Helen Mirren in 1945 (age 79)
-- Musician Roger Taylor (Queen) in 1949 (75)
-- Olympic gold medal skater Dorothy Hamill in 1956 (age 68)
-- Actor Kevin Spacey in 1959 (age 65)
-- Musician Gary Cherone (Van Halen/Extreme) in 1961 (age 63)
-- Actor Sandra Bullock in 1964 (age 60)
-- Actor Danny Woodburn in 1964 (age 60)
-- Actor Jeremy Piven in 1965 (age 59)
-- Actor Jason Statham in 1967 (age 57)
-- TV host Chris Harrison in 1971 (age 53)
-- Actor Kate Beckinsale in 1973 (age 51)
-- Musician Dan Konopka (OK Go) in 1974 (age 50)
-- Actor Eve Myles in 1978 (age 46)
-- Actor Juliet Rylance in 1979 (age 45)
-- Actor Monica Raymund in 1986 (age 38)
-- Actor Francia Raisa in 1988 (age 36)
-- Actor Bianca Santos in 1990 (age 34)
-- Singer/musician Taylor Momsen (Pretty Reckless) in 1993 (age 31)
-- Actor Thomasin McKenzie in 2000 (age 24)