Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 26, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for July 26: Sandra Bullock, Darlene Love

By UPI Staff
Sandra Bullock attends the premiere of "The Unforgivable" at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles on November 30, 2021. The actor turns 59 on July 26. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 2 | Sandra Bullock attends the premiere of "The Unforgivable" at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles on November 30, 2021. The actor turns 59 on July 26. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Writer George Bernard Shaw in 1856

-- Psychologist Carl Jung, founder of analytic psychology, in 1875

-- Writer Aldous Huxley in 1894

-- Actor Vivian Vance in 1909

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Hoyt Wilhelm in 1922

-- Writer Jan Berenstain in 1923

-- Filmmaker Stanley Kubrick in 1928

-- Jackson family patriarch Joe Jackson in 1928

-- Musician Darlene "Love" Wright (Blossoms/Bob B. Soxx & the Blue Jeans) in 1941 (age 83)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Musician Mick Jagger (Rolling Stones) in 1943 (age 81)

-- Actor Helen Mirren in 1945 (age 79)

-- Musician Roger Taylor (Queen) in 1949 (75)

-- Olympic gold medal skater Dorothy Hamill in 1956 (age 68)

-- Actor Kevin Spacey in 1959 (age 65)

-- Musician Gary Cherone (Van Halen/Extreme) in 1961 (age 63)

-- Actor Sandra Bullock in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor Danny Woodburn in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor Jeremy Piven in 1965 (age 59)

Advertisement

File Photo by Alex Gallardo/UPI

-- Actor Jason Statham in 1967 (age 57)

-- TV host Chris Harrison in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor Kate Beckinsale in 1973 (age 51)

-- Musician Dan Konopka (OK Go) in 1974 (age 50)

-- Actor Eve Myles in 1978 (age 46)

-- Actor Juliet Rylance in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor Monica Raymund in 1986 (age 38)

-- Actor Francia Raisa in 1988 (age 36)

-- Actor Bianca Santos in 1990 (age 34)

-- Singer/musician Taylor Momsen (Pretty Reckless) in 1993 (age 31)

-- Actor Thomasin McKenzie in 2000 (age 24)

File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI

Read More

Helen Mirren turns 75: a look back

Helen Mirren turns 75: a look back
<< Show Caption >>

Latest Headlines

'The Critic' Ian McKellan makes deal with actor Gemma Arterton
Movies // 9 hours ago
'The Critic' Ian McKellan makes deal with actor Gemma Arterton
July 25 (UPI) -- Greenwich Entertainment released a trailer for "The Critic" Thursday. The film, in theaters Sept. 13, stars Ian McKellan as a vicious theater critic who teams up with an actor he's panned, played by Gemma Arterton.
Jordan Peele revives 'Scare Tactics' at USA Network
TV // 10 hours ago
Jordan Peele revives 'Scare Tactics' at USA Network
July 25 (UPI) -- USA Network announced a revival of its "Scare Tactics" hidden camera series Thursday. Jordan Peele will produce the new iteration with his Monkeypaw Productions.
'Camp Snoopy': Apple TV+ renews series for Season 2
TV // 13 hours ago
'Camp Snoopy': Apple TV+ renews series for Season 2
July 25 (UPI) -- "Camp Snoopy," an animated series based on the "Peanuts" comic strip, will return for a second season on Apple TV+.
'The Wild Robot' featurette shows Lupita Nyong'o, Mark Hamill in studio
Movies // 13 hours ago
'The Wild Robot' featurette shows Lupita Nyong'o, Mark Hamill in studio
July 25 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures gave a behind-the-scenes look at "The Wild Robot," an animated film based on the Peter Brown book series.
'City of God' sequel series gets first trailer
TV // 15 hours ago
'City of God' sequel series gets first trailer
July 25 (UPI) -- "City of God: The Fight Rages On," a sequel to the 2000 Brazilian crime film, is coming to Max.
Josh Hartnett, Tamsin Egerton attend 'Trap' premiere after birth of 4th child
Movies // 16 hours ago
Josh Hartnett, Tamsin Egerton attend 'Trap' premiere after birth of 4th child
July 25 (UPI) -- Josh Hartnett and his partner Tamsin Egerton attended the New York premiere of "Trap" five months after confirming the birth of their fourth child.
Disney+, Hulu, Max bundle available Thursday
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
Disney+, Hulu, Max bundle available Thursday
July 25 (UPI) -- The new Disney+, Hulu, and Max bundle launched in the U.S. on Thursday. The bundle offers a 38% savings compared to purchasing each streaming service separately.
'Inside Out 2' surpasses 'Frozen 2' as highest-grossing animated film
Movies // 17 hours ago
'Inside Out 2' surpasses 'Frozen 2' as highest-grossing animated film
July 25 (UPI) -- Disney-Pixar film "Inside Out 2" has become the highest-grossing animated film of all time.
British filmmaker Steve McQueen's 'Blitz' to close New York Film Festival
Movies // 18 hours ago
British filmmaker Steve McQueen's 'Blitz' to close New York Film Festival
July 25 (UPI) -- Academy Award-winner Steve McQueen's "Blitz," starring Saoirse Ronan and newcomer Elliott Heffernan, has been chosen as the Closing Night selection of the 62nd New York Film Festival.
ILLIT's 'Magnetic,' Spotify's most-streamed K-pop song abroad in H1
Music // 18 hours ago
ILLIT's 'Magnetic,' Spotify's most-streamed K-pop song abroad in H1
July 25 (UPI) -- Rookie girl group ILLIT's debut single "Magnetic" secured the highest overseas streams among K-pop songs on Spotify in the first half of this year, the global streaming giant said Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Robert Taylor: People connect to the truth, nuance of 'Longmire'
Robert Taylor: People connect to the truth, nuance of 'Longmire'
Slash announces death of step-daughter Lucy Bleu-Knight, 25
Slash announces death of step-daughter Lucy Bleu-Knight, 25
Taika Waititi: 'Time Bandits' show expands upon, doesn't copy 'brilliant' film
Taika Waititi: 'Time Bandits' show expands upon, doesn't copy 'brilliant' film
Josh Hartnett, Tamsin Egerton attend 'Trap' premiere after birth of 4th child
Josh Hartnett, Tamsin Egerton attend 'Trap' premiere after birth of 4th child
Disney+, Hulu, Max bundle available Thursday
Disney+, Hulu, Max bundle available Thursday
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement