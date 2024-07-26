Famous birthdays for July 26: Sandra Bullock, Darlene Love

1 of 2 | Sandra Bullock attends the premiere of "The Unforgivable" at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles on November 30, 2021. The actor turns 59 on July 26. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo. They include:

-- Writer George Bernard Shaw in 1856

-- Psychologist Carl Jung, founder of analytic psychology, in 1875

-- Writer Aldous Huxley in 1894

-- Actor Vivian Vance in 1909

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Hoyt Wilhelm in 1922

-- Writer Jan Berenstain in 1923

-- Filmmaker Stanley Kubrick in 1928

-- Jackson family patriarch Joe Jackson in 1928

-- Musician Darlene "Love" Wright (Blossoms/Bob B. Soxx & the Blue Jeans) in 1941 (age 83)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Musician Mick Jagger (Rolling Stones) in 1943 (age 81)

-- Actor Helen Mirren in 1945 (age 79)

-- Musician Roger Taylor (Queen) in 1949 (75)

-- Olympic gold medal skater Dorothy Hamill in 1956 (age 68)

-- Actor Kevin Spacey in 1959 (age 65)

-- Musician Gary Cherone (Van Halen/Extreme) in 1961 (age 63)

-- Actor Sandra Bullock in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor Danny Woodburn in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor Jeremy Piven in 1965 (age 59)

File Photo by Alex Gallardo/UPI

-- Actor Jason Statham in 1967 (age 57)

-- TV host Chris Harrison in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor Kate Beckinsale in 1973 (age 51)

-- Musician Dan Konopka (OK Go) in 1974 (age 50)

-- Actor Eve Myles in 1978 (age 46)

-- Actor Juliet Rylance in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor Monica Raymund in 1986 (age 38)

-- Actor Francia Raisa in 1988 (age 36)

-- Actor Bianca Santos in 1990 (age 34)

-- Singer/musician Taylor Momsen (Pretty Reckless) in 1993 (age 31)

-- Actor Thomasin McKenzie in 2000 (age 24)

File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI

