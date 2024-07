1 of 3 | Kathryn Hahn stars in Disney+'s upcoming "Agatha All Along." The new Disney+, Hulu, and Max bundle launched in the U.S. on Thursday. File Photo by Patrick Rideaux/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- The new Disney+, Hulu, and Max bundle launched in the U.S. on Thursday. New and existing subscribers can sign up for the bundle for $16.99/month with ads and $29.99/month without ads. The bundle offers a 38% savings compared to purchasing each streaming service separately. Advertisement

The monthly streaming subscription also includes shows and films from ABC, CNN, DC, Discovery, Disney, Food Network, FX, HBO, HGTV, Hulu, Marvel, Pixar, Searchlight and Warner Bros.

The bundle includes three complementary libraries, which feature franchises such as Family Guy, Bob's Burgers, Disney's Frozen, The Avengers, Star Wars, Toy Story, Batman, Game of Thrones, Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter.

Subscribers of the bundle will have access to three of the most anticipated series premieres -- Only Murders in the Building Season 4 on Hulu, Agatha All Along on Disney+ and The Penguin on Max.

Disney+ added Hulu to its package on March 27.