Famous birthdays for July 25: Illeana Douglas, Shantel VanSanten

July 25 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.
They include:
|Advertisement
July 25 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo. They include:
July 25 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.
They include:
-- Revolutionary War Gen. Henry Knox in 1750
-- First lady Anna Harrison in 1775
-- Artist Thomas Eakins in 1844
-- Scientist Rosalind Franklin in 1920
-- Actor Estelle Getty in 1923
-- Civil rights figure Emmett Till in 1941
-- Musician Jim McCarty (Yardbirds) in 1943 (age 81)
-- Musician Jose Areas in 1946 (age 78)
-- Musician Verdine White (Earth, Wind & Fire) in 1951 (age 73)
-- Football Hall of Fame member Walter Payton in 1954
-- Model/actor Iman Abdulmajid in 1955 (age 69)
-- Musician Jem Finer (Pogues) in 1955 (age 69)
-- Musician Thurston Moore (Sonic Youth) in 1958 (age 66)
-- Celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian in 1959 (age 65)
-- Actor Katherine Kelly Lang in 1961 (age 63)
-- Actor Illeana Douglas in 1961 (age 63)
-- Actor Matt LeBlanc in 1967 (age 57)
-- Actor Wendy Raquel Robinson in 1967 (age 57)
-- Actor D.B. Woodside in 1969 (age 55)
-- Actor Jay R. Ferguson in 1974 (age 50)
-- Louise Joy Brown, the first "test-tube" baby, in 1978 (age 46)
-- Actor Juan Pablo Di Pace in 1979 (age 45)
-- Actor Brad Renfro in 1982
-- Actor Zawe Ashton in 1984 (age 40)
-- Actor Shantel VanSanten in 1985 (age 39)
-- Actor James Lafferty in 1985 (age 39)
-- Actor Michael Welch in 1987 (age 37)
-- Actor/musician Jaafar Jackson in 1996 (age 28)
-- Actor Meg Donnelly in 2000 (age 24)
-- Actor Mason Cook in 2000 (age 24)