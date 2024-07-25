Trending
July 25, 2024 / 3:00 AM / Updated July 25, 2020 at 9:12 AM

Famous birthdays for July 25: Illeana Douglas, Shantel VanSanten

By UPI Staff
Illeana Douglas attends the 92nd annual Academy Awards Oscar nominees luncheon at the the Loews Hotel in Los Angeles on January 27, 2020. The actor turns 63 on July 25. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Illeana Douglas attends the 92nd annual Academy Awards Oscar nominees luncheon at the the Loews Hotel in Los Angeles on January 27, 2020. The actor turns 63 on July 25. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- Revolutionary War Gen. Henry Knox in 1750

-- First lady Anna Harrison in 1775

-- Artist Thomas Eakins in 1844

-- Scientist Rosalind Franklin in 1920

-- Actor Estelle Getty in 1923

-- Civil rights figure Emmett Till in 1941

-- Musician Jim McCarty (Yardbirds) in 1943 (age 81)

-- Musician Jose Areas in 1946 (age 78)

-- Musician Verdine White (Earth, Wind & Fire) in 1951 (age 73)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Walter Payton in 1954

-- Model/actor Iman Abdulmajid in 1955 (age 69)

-- Musician Jem Finer (Pogues) in 1955 (age 69)

-- Musician Thurston Moore (Sonic Youth) in 1958 (age 66)

-- Celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian in 1959 (age 65)

-- Actor Katherine Kelly Lang in 1961 (age 63)

-- Actor Illeana Douglas in 1961 (age 63)

-- Actor Matt LeBlanc in 1967 (age 57)

-- Actor Wendy Raquel Robinson in 1967 (age 57)

-- Actor D.B. Woodside in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor Jay R. Ferguson in 1974 (age 50)

-- Louise Joy Brown, the first "test-tube" baby, in 1978 (age 46)

-- Actor Juan Pablo Di Pace in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor Brad Renfro in 1982

-- Actor Zawe Ashton in 1984 (age 40)

-- Actor Shantel VanSanten in 1985 (age 39)

-- Actor James Lafferty in 1985 (age 39)

-- Actor Michael Welch in 1987 (age 37)

-- Actor/musician Jaafar Jackson in 1996 (age 28)

-- Actor Meg Donnelly in 2000 (age 24)

-- Actor Mason Cook in 2000 (age 24)

