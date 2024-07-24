Trending
July 24, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for July 24: Rose Byrne, Anna Paquin

By UPI Staff
Rose Byrne arrives on the red carpet at FX's "Feud: Capote VS. The Swans" premiere at the Museum of Modern Art on January 23 in New York City. The actor turns 45 on July 24. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Rose Byrne arrives on the red carpet at FX's "Feud: Capote VS. The Swans" premiere at the Museum of Modern Art on January 23 in New York City. The actor turns 45 on July 24.

July 24 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- South American revolutionary/statesman Simon Bolivar in 1783

-- Writer Alexandre Dumas the Elder in 1802

-- Artist Alphonse Mucha in 1860

-- Writer Robert Graves in 1895

-- Aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart in 1897

-- Actor Chief Dan George in 1899

-- Artist Zelda Fitzgerald in 1900

-- Feminist/former U.S. Rep. Bella Abzug, D-N.Y., in 1920

-- Political cartoonist Pat Oliphant in 1935 (age 88)

-- Comedian Gallagher, born Leo Gallagher Jr., in 1946 (age 78)

-- Actor Lynda Carter in 1951 (age 73)

-- Filmmaker Gus Van Sant in 1952 (age 72)

-- Shavkat Mirziyoyev, president of Uzbekistan, in 1957 (age 67)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Karl Malone in 1963 (age 61)

-- Former baseball player Barry Bonds in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor/musician Kristin Chenoweth in 1968 (age 56)

-- Actor Laura Leighton in 1968 (age 56)

-- Actor Troy Kotsur in 1968 (age 56)

-- Actor/singer Jennifer Lopez in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor Rose Byrne in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor Summer Glau in 1981 (age 43)

-- Nayib Bukele, president of El Salvador, in 1981 (age 43)

-- Actor Anna Paquin in 1982 (age 42)

-- Actor Elisabeth Moss in 1982 (age 42)

-- Actor Mara Wilson in 1987 (age 37)

-- Actor Emily Rickards in 1991 (age 33)

-- Australian television host Bindi Irwin in 1998 (age 26)

