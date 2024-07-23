Slash (R) is mourning the death of Lucy Bleu-Knight, daughter of his longtime partner Meegan Hodges (L). File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- Slash has announced the death of his step-daughter Lucy Bleu-Knight. She was 25. The New York Post said an autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause.

"Lucy-Bleu Knight (December 6, 1998), beloved daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight, stepdaughter of Samantha Somers Knight and Slash, sister of Scarlet Knight, stepsister of London and Cash Hudson passed peacefully in Los Angeles, CA on July 19, 2024," the Guns N Roses guitarist wrote in a statement on Instagram.

"Lucy-Bleu was a talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming, lovable, sweet soul," the message continued. "The family asks for privacy at this time and requests that social media speculation be kept to a minimum as they grieve and process this devastating loss."

Her final social media post, apparently pre-scheduled, appeared on her Instagram account after her death.



"Whether I made you feel excluded, manipulated/ controlled you, told you to quit your day job from the comfort of being financially supported by my parents, or drowned real issues in toxic positivity-I am sorry," said the message on Knight's account.

"Countless missed opportunities and connections due to a disgustingly big ego, insecure heart and fear of being vulnerable. May my soul learn to evolve from my poor job at being Lucy-Bleu. Peace."

Hodges commented: "MY BABY GIRL! I LOVE YOU WITH EVERYTHING. I'M SO SORRY."

Actress Selma Blair also wrote: "I wish you hadn't felt this. We all feel this when sensitive. You deserve more beautiful girl."

Slash has canceled four of his S.E.R.P.E.N.T. blues festival tour dates, but expects to be back on stage next weekend.