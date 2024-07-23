Famous birthdays for July 23: Daniel Radcliffe, Michelle Williams

July 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.
They include:
-- Pope Clement XI in 1649
-- Writer Raymond Chandler in 1888
-- Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selassie in 1892
-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy in 1936 (age 88)
-- Actor Ronny Cox in 1938 (age 86)
-- Talk show host Don Imus in 1940
-- Musician Dino Danelli (Rascals) in 1944
-- Actor Edie McClurg in 1945 (age 79)
-- Musician David Essex in 1947 (age 77)
-- Musician Blair Thornton (Bachman-Turner Overdrive) in 1950 (age 74)
-- Musician John Rutsey (Rush) in 1952
-- Filmmaker Theo van Gogh in 1957
-- Actor Woody Harrelson in 1961 (age 63)
-- Musician Martin Gore (Depeche Mode) in 1961 (age 63)
-- Actor Eriq La Salle in 1962 (age 62)
-- Actor Philip Seymour Hoffman in 1967
-- Musician Slash, born Saul Hudson, (Guns N' Roses/Velvet Revolver) in 1965 (age 59)
-- Filmmaker Shawn Levy in 1968 (age 56)
-- Actor Charisma Carpenter in 1970 (age 54)
-- Musician Sam Watters (Color Me Badd) in 1970 (age 54)
-- Musician Alison Krauss in 1971 (age 53)
-- Musician Dalvin DeGrate (Jodeci) in 1971 (age 53)
-- Musician Chad Gracey (Live) in 1971 (age 53)
-- Actor Marlon Wayans in 1972 (age 52)
-- Actor Kathryn Hahn in 1973 (age 51)
-- Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky in 1973 (age 51)
-- Musician Michelle Williams (Destiny's Child) in 1980 (age 44)
-- Actor Paul Wesley in 1982 (age 42)
-- Actor Daniel Radcliffe in 1989 (age 35)
-- Musician Neil Perry (The Band Perry) in 1990 (age 34)
-- Actor Lili Simmons in 1993 (age 31)
-- Musician Danielle Bradbery in 1996 (age 28)