Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 23, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for July 23: Daniel Radcliffe, Michelle Williams

By UPI Staff
Daniel Radcliffe holds his Tony Award in the press room at the 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on June 16 in New York City. The actor turns 35 on July 23. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
1 of 3 | Daniel Radcliffe holds his Tony Award in the press room at the 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on June 16 in New York City. The actor turns 35 on July 23. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Pope Clement XI in 1649

-- Writer Raymond Chandler in 1888

-- Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selassie in 1892

-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy in 1936 (age 88)

File Photo by Jacquelyn Martin/UPI

-- Actor Ronny Cox in 1938 (age 86)

-- Talk show host Don Imus in 1940

-- Musician Dino Danelli (Rascals) in 1944

-- Actor Edie McClurg in 1945 (age 79)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Musician David Essex in 1947 (age 77)

-- Musician Blair Thornton (Bachman-Turner Overdrive) in 1950 (age 74)

-- Musician John Rutsey (Rush) in 1952

-- Filmmaker Theo van Gogh in 1957

-- Actor Woody Harrelson in 1961 (age 63)

-- Musician Martin Gore (Depeche Mode) in 1961 (age 63)

-- Actor Eriq La Salle in 1962 (age 62)

-- Actor Philip Seymour Hoffman in 1967

Advertisement

-- Musician Slash, born Saul Hudson, (Guns N' Roses/Velvet Revolver) in 1965 (age 59)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Filmmaker Shawn Levy in 1968 (age 56)

-- Actor Charisma Carpenter in 1970 (age 54)

-- Musician Sam Watters (Color Me Badd) in 1970 (age 54)

-- Musician Alison Krauss in 1971 (age 53)

-- Musician Dalvin DeGrate (Jodeci) in 1971 (age 53)

-- Musician Chad Gracey (Live) in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor Marlon Wayans in 1972 (age 52)

-- Actor Kathryn Hahn in 1973 (age 51)

-- Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky in 1973 (age 51)

-- Musician Michelle Williams (Destiny's Child) in 1980 (age 44)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Paul Wesley in 1982 (age 42)

-- Actor Daniel Radcliffe in 1989 (age 35)

-- Musician Neil Perry (The Band Perry) in 1990 (age 34)

-- Actor Lili Simmons in 1993 (age 31)

-- Musician Danielle Bradbery in 1996 (age 28)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Elizabeth Taylor tells her own story in new HBO documentary
TV // 12 hours ago
Elizabeth Taylor tells her own story in new HBO documentary
July 22 (UPI) -- "Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes" tells the story of the iconic star's rise to fame from a unique point of view ---Taylor's.
Robert Taylor: People connect to the truth, nuance of 'Longmire'
TV // 12 hours ago
Robert Taylor: People connect to the truth, nuance of 'Longmire'
BUFFALO, Wyoming, July 22 (UPI) -- Robert Taylor told UPI playing the titular lawman in "Longmire" has meant as much to him as it does to the beloved contemporary western's many fans.
TIFF lineup includes Pamela Anderson, Selena Gomez, Hugh Grant
Movies // 13 hours ago
TIFF lineup includes Pamela Anderson, Selena Gomez, Hugh Grant
July 22 (UPI) -- Pamela Anderson, Selena Gomez and Hugh Grant are just a few of the celebrities whose work will appear in the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival, which runs from Sept. 5 through Sept. 11.
Remastered 'Homicide: Life on the Street' to stream on Peacock
TV // 15 hours ago
Remastered 'Homicide: Life on the Street' to stream on Peacock
July 22 (UPI) -- All seven seasons of "Homicide: Life on the Street" will stream on Peacock beginning in August, the streaming platform announced Monday.
Enhypen claims No. 2 on Billboard 200 with 'Romance: Untold'
Music // 16 hours ago
Enhypen claims No. 2 on Billboard 200 with 'Romance: Untold'
July 22 (UPI) -- K-pop boy group Enhypen has debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with its second studio album, "Romance: Untold," making it the band's highest-charting album ever.
'Emily in Paris' love triangle continues in Season 4
TV // 16 hours ago
'Emily in Paris' love triangle continues in Season 4
July 22 (UPI) -- She might be single, but Emily Cooper is still very much caught in a love triangle in "Emily in Paris" Season 4. Netflix released a preview on Monday of the show's upcoming season, which stars Lily Collins as Emily.
Kate Middleton shares Prince George's 11th birthday portrait
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
Kate Middleton shares Prince George's 11th birthday portrait
July 22 (UPI) -- Britain's Prince William and wife Kate Middleton are celebrating their oldest son's birthday. Prince George turned 11 on Monday.
Ariana Madix announces 'Love Island USA' Season 6 winners
TV // 18 hours ago
Ariana Madix announces 'Love Island USA' Season 6 winners
July 22 (UPI) -- The winners of "Love Island USA" Season 6 were crowned on Sunday.
John Legend, Jamie Lee Curtis honor Joe Biden after he suspends re-election campaign
Entertainment News // 18 hours ago
John Legend, Jamie Lee Curtis honor Joe Biden after he suspends re-election campaign
July 22 (UPI) -- Numerous celebrities took to social media to express their gratitude after U.S. President Joe Biden announced he was suspending his re-election campaign on Sunday.
'If,' 'The Bear' top U.S. streaming charts
Entertainment News // 20 hours ago
'If,' 'The Bear' top U.S. streaming charts
July 22 (UPI) -- "If" is the No. 1 streaming movie in the United States, while "The Bear" tops the online TV chart, according to statistics released Monday by Reelgood for the week of July 11-17.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Robert Taylor: People connect to the truth, nuance of 'Longmire'
Robert Taylor: People connect to the truth, nuance of 'Longmire'
Michael Hirsh: 'Babar,' 'Star Wars' shows were sometimes too edgy
Michael Hirsh: 'Babar,' 'Star Wars' shows were sometimes too edgy
Kate Middleton shares Prince George's 11th birthday portrait
Kate Middleton shares Prince George's 11th birthday portrait
Famous birthdays for July 22: John Leguizamo, Don Henley
Famous birthdays for July 22: John Leguizamo, Don Henley
Ariana Madix announces 'Love Island USA' Season 6 winners
Ariana Madix announces 'Love Island USA' Season 6 winners
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement