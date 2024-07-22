Advertisement
July 22, 2024 / 7:23 AM

'If,' 'The Bear' top U.S. streaming charts

By Karen Butler
Ryan Reynolds (L) and John Krasinski arrive on the red carpet for Paramount's "If" New York premiere at SVA Theater on May 13. The film is now the No. 1 streaming movie in the United States. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Ryan Reynolds (L) and John Krasinski arrive on the red carpet for Paramount's "If" New York premiere at SVA Theater on May 13. The film is now the No. 1 streaming movie in the United States. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- If is the No. 1 streaming movie in the United States, while The Bear tops the online TV chart, according to statistics released Monday by Reelgood for the week of July 11-17.

Top 10 Films

1. If Paramount+

2. The Beekeeper Prime Video

3. Hillbilly Elegy Netflix

4. Twister Max

5. X Kanopy

6. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F Netflix

7. Pearl Prime Video

8. Monkey Man Peacock

9. Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire Max

10. A Quiet Place Paramount+

Top 10 TV Shows

1. The Bear Hulu

2. Presumed Innocent Apple TV+

3. Sunny Apple TV+

4. The Boys Prime Video

5. House of the Dragon Max

6. My Lady Jane Prime Video

7. Evil Paramount+

8. Your Honor Netflix

9. The Acolyte Disney+

10. Sausage Party: Foodtopia Prime Video

