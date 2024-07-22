'If,' 'The Bear' top U.S. streaming charts

July 22 (UPI) -- If is the No. 1 streaming movie in the United States, while The Bear tops the online TV chart, according to statistics released Monday by Reelgood for the week of July 11-17.
Top 10 Films
1. If Paramount+
2. The Beekeeper Prime Video
3. Hillbilly Elegy Netflix
4. Twister Max
5. X Kanopy
6. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F Netflix
7. Pearl Prime Video
8. Monkey Man Peacock
9. Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire Max
10. A Quiet Place Paramount+
Top 10 TV Shows
1. The Bear Hulu
2. Presumed Innocent Apple TV+
3. Sunny Apple TV+
4. The Boys Prime Video
5. House of the Dragon Max
6. My Lady Jane Prime Video
7. Evil Paramount+
8. Your Honor Netflix
9. The Acolyte Disney+
10. Sausage Party: Foodtopia Prime Video