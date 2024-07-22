'If,' 'The Bear' top U.S. streaming charts

1 of 5 | Ryan Reynolds (L) and John Krasinski arrive on the red carpet for Paramount's "If" New York premiere at SVA Theater on May 13. The film is now the No. 1 streaming movie in the United States. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- If is the No. 1 streaming movie in the United States, while The Bear tops the online TV chart, according to statistics released Monday by Reelgood for the week of July 11-17. Top 10 Films Advertisement

1. If Paramount+

2. The Beekeeper Prime Video

3. Hillbilly Elegy Netflix

4. Twister Max

5. X Kanopy

6. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F Netflix

7. Pearl Prime Video

8. Monkey Man Peacock

9. Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire Max

10. A Quiet Place Paramount+

Top 10 TV Shows

1. The Bear Hulu

2. Presumed Innocent Apple TV+

3. Sunny Apple TV+

4. The Boys Prime Video

5. House of the Dragon Max

6. My Lady Jane Prime Video

7. Evil Paramount+

8. Your Honor Netflix

9. The Acolyte Disney+

10. Sausage Party: Foodtopia Prime Video