July 22, 2024 / 8:42 AM

John Legend, Jamie Lee Curtis honor Joe Biden after he suspends re-election campaign

By Karen Butler
A man holding a "Thank You Joe" sign speaks to journalists as citizens and tourists react to President Joe Biden announcing he was stepping out of the U.S. Presidential race on Sunday in Washington. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
A man holding a "Thank You Joe" sign speaks to journalists as citizens and tourists react to President Joe Biden announcing he was stepping out of the U.S. Presidential race on Sunday in Washington. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI

July 22 (UPI) -- Numerous celebrities took to social media to express their gratitude after U.S. President Joe Biden announced he was suspending his re-election campaign on Sunday.

Biden, 81, made the decision following questions whether he was fit for office and pressure from his own party.

Biden has appeared confused and winded at recent public appearances, including his debate with Donald Trump three weeks ago.

Biden immediately endorsed his vice president, Kamala Harris, to succeed him in the race for president.

John Legend responded: "He more than earned re-election, but time and age come for us all. I'm grateful for the grace and patriotism he has shown by choosing to step aside for the sake of the country."

"GOD BLESS YOU @joebiden for your LEADERSHIP, GRACE UNDER PRESSURE, STRENGTH and RESILIENCE! Your country THANKS YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE!" Jamie Lee Curtis wrote on Instagram.

"@joebiden is a true patriot. He has my respect and gratitude for a lifetime of service," Sean Astin said on X.

"I obviously understand and respect his decision not to run. Thank you Mr. President!Our family prays for you and wishes you all good things as you finish your term and beyond."

"As I said...and now the real campaign can begin!" Bill Maher said on X.

"@joebiden has a record of accomplishments unmatched by any president in our lifetime," Mark Hamill wrote on X.

"He restored honesty, dignity & integrity to the office after 4 years of lies, crime, scandal & chaos. Thank you for your service, Mr. President. It's now our duty as patriotic Americans to elect the Democrat who will honor & further your legacy.#VoteBlue2024ProtectDemocracy."

Patton Oswalt offered a bit of levity, writing, "Took a news break for the last few days. Just landed at LAX. Time to turn on my phone and check Twi-..."

He added: "I'm ready, Kamala. People loved RATATOUILLE in the swing states."

