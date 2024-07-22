Famous birthdays for July 22: John Leguizamo, Don Henley

July 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.
They include:
-- Writer Emma Lazarus in 1849
-- Artist Edward Hopper in 1882
-- U.S. political family matriarch Rose Kennedy in 1890
-- Artist Alexander Calder in 1898
-- Robert "Bob" Dole, longtime U.S. senator/1996 GOP presidential nominee, in 1923
-- Fashion designer Oscar de la Renta in 1932
-- Actor Louise Fletcher in 1934
-- Actor Terence Stamp in 1938 (age 86)
-- Game show host Alex Trebek in 1940
-- Musician George Clinton (Parliament-Funkadelic) in 1941 (age 83)
-- Actor/musician Bobby Sherman in 1943 (age 81)
-- Actor Danny Glover in 1946 (age 78)
-- Comedian/actor Albert Brooks in 1947 (age 77)
-- Musician Don Henley (Eagles) in 1947 (age 77)
-- Writer S.E. Hinton in 1948 (age 76)
-- Musician Alan Menken in 1949 (age 75)
-- Actor Willem Dafoe in 1955 (age 69)
-- Musician Keith Sweat in 1961 (age 63)
-- Musician Emily Saliers (Indigo Girls) in 1963 (age 61)
-- Comedian/actor John Leguizamo in 1964 (age 60)
-- Comedian/actor David Spade in 1964 (age 60)
-- Actor Rhys Ifans in 1967 (age 57)
-- Actor Colin Ferguson in 1972 (age 52)
-- Actor Jaime Camil in 1973 (age 51)
-- Musician Rufus Wainwright in 1973 (age 51)
-- Musician Daniel Jones (Savage Garden) in 1973 (age 51)
-- Actor Franka Potente in 1974 (age 50)
-- Actor A.J. Cook in 1978 (age 46)
-- Actor Keegan Allen in 1989 (age 35)
-- Actor/musician Selena Gomez in 1992 (age 32)
-- Actor Skyler Gisondo in 1996 (age 28)
-- Actor Javon Walton in 2006 (age 18)
-- Britain's Prince George of Cambridge in 2013 (age 11)