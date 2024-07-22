Advertisement
July 22, 2024 / 3:00 AM / Updated July 22, 2019 at 3:08 PM

Famous birthdays for July 22: John Leguizamo, Don Henley

By UPI Staff
John Leguizamo arrives on the red carpet at "The Menu" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on November 14, 2022, in New York City. The actor turns 60 on July 22. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | John Leguizamo arrives on the red carpet at "The Menu" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on November 14, 2022, in New York City. The actor turns 60 on July 22. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- Writer Emma Lazarus in 1849

-- Artist Edward Hopper in 1882

-- U.S. political family matriarch Rose Kennedy in 1890

-- Artist Alexander Calder in 1898

-- Robert "Bob" Dole, longtime U.S. senator/1996 GOP presidential nominee, in 1923

File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI

-- Fashion designer Oscar de la Renta in 1932

-- Actor Louise Fletcher in 1934

-- Actor Terence Stamp in 1938 (age 86)

-- Game show host Alex Trebek in 1940

-- Musician George Clinton (Parliament-Funkadelic) in 1941 (age 83)

-- Actor/musician Bobby Sherman in 1943 (age 81)

-- Actor Danny Glover in 1946 (age 78)

-- Comedian/actor Albert Brooks in 1947 (age 77)

-- Musician Don Henley (Eagles) in 1947 (age 77)

File Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI

-- Writer S.E. Hinton in 1948 (age 76)

-- Musician Alan Menken in 1949 (age 75)

-- Actor Willem Dafoe in 1955 (age 69)

-- Musician Keith Sweat in 1961 (age 63)

-- Musician Emily Saliers (Indigo Girls) in 1963 (age 61)

-- Comedian/actor John Leguizamo in 1964 (age 60)

-- Comedian/actor David Spade in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor Rhys Ifans in 1967 (age 57)

-- Actor Colin Ferguson in 1972 (age 52)

-- Actor Jaime Camil in 1973 (age 51)

File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI

-- Musician Rufus Wainwright in 1973 (age 51)

-- Musician Daniel Jones (Savage Garden) in 1973 (age 51)

-- Actor Franka Potente in 1974 (age 50)

-- Actor A.J. Cook in 1978 (age 46)

-- Actor Keegan Allen in 1989 (age 35)

-- Actor/musician Selena Gomez in 1992 (age 32)

-- Actor Skyler Gisondo in 1996 (age 28)

-- Actor Javon Walton in 2006 (age 18)

-- Britain's Prince George of Cambridge in 2013 (age 11)

File Photo courtesy of Kensington Palace

