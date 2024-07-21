Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 21, 2024 / 3:00 AM / Updated July 22, 2019 at 3:09 PM

Famous birthdays for July 21: Sara Sampaio, Jessica Barden

By UPI Staff
Sara Sampaio attends "The Son" red carpet the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 8, 2022, in Venice, Italy. The model turns 33 on July 21. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI
1 of 3 | Sara Sampaio attends "The Son" red carpet the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 8, 2022, in Venice, Italy. The model turns 33 on July 21. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Pope Sixtus IV in 1414

-- Musician Chauncey Olcott in 1858

-- First lady Frances Cleveland in 1864

-- Writer Ernest Hemingway in 1899

-- Musician Isaac Stern in 1920

-- Musician Kay Starr in 1922

-- Producer Norman Jewison in 1926

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor/comedian Don Knotts in 1924

-- Former U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno in 1938

-- Actor Edward Herrmann in 1943

-- Musician Yusuf Islam, formerly known as Cat Stevens, in 1948 (age 76)

-- Cartoonist Garry Trudeau in 1948 (age 76)

-- Actor/comedian Robin Williams in 1951

File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI

-- Actor Jon Lovitz in 1957 (age 67)

-- Mokgweetsi Masisi, president of Botswana, in 1962 (age 62)

-- Musician Emerson Hart (Tonic) in 1969 (age 55)

-- Musician Michael "Fitz" Fitzpatrick (Fitz and the Tantrums) in 1970 (age 54)

Advertisement

-- Actor Charlotte Gainsbourg in 1971 (age 53)

-- Musician Damian Marley in 1978 (age 46)

File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

-- Actor Justin Bartha in 1978 (age 46)

-- Actor Josh Hartnett in 1978 (age 46)

-- Baseball legend CC Sabathia in 1980 (age 44)

-- Musician Romeo Santos (Aventura) in 1981 (age 43)

-- Actor Diane Guerrero in 1986 (age 38)

-- Actor Betty Gilpin in 1986 (age 38)

-- Actor Juno Temple in 1989 (age 35)

-- Model Sara Sampaio in 1991 (age 33)

-- Actor Jessica Barden in 1992 (age 32)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

Rory Feek remarries 8 years after cancer death of wife, singer partner Joey
Music // 11 hours ago
Rory Feek remarries 8 years after cancer death of wife, singer partner Joey
July 20 (UPI) -- Country music star Rory Feek has married his longtime girlfriend Rebecca, eight years after the cancer death of wife and singing partner Joey Feek.
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' tops album chart for 12th week
Music // 14 hours ago
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' tops album chart for 12th week
July 20 (UPI) -- Pop star Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart for a 12th consecutive week.
Famous birthdays for July 20: Simon Rex, Maia Shibutani
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for July 20: Simon Rex, Maia Shibutani
July 20 (UPI) -- Actor Simon Rex turns 50 and figure skater Maia Shibutani turns 30, among the famous birthdays for July 20.
Megan Thee Stallion introduces 'Playground' dancer drama
TV // 1 day ago
Megan Thee Stallion introduces 'Playground' dancer drama
July 19 (UPI) -- Hulu released an extended trailer for "Playground," premiering next week, introducing the dancers of Executive Producer Megan Thee Stallion's reality show.
'Gold Rush Mine Rescue' returns for Season 4
TV // 1 day ago
'Gold Rush Mine Rescue' returns for Season 4
July 19 (UPI) -- "Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan" returns for Season 4 in August.
'Tell Me Lies' gets Season 2 premiere date
TV // 1 day ago
'Tell Me Lies' gets Season 2 premiere date
July 19 (UPI) -- "Tell Me Lies" gets its a premiere date for Season 2, nearly two years after the first aired on Hulu.
Bob Newhart tribute to air Monday on CBS
TV // 1 day ago
Bob Newhart tribute to air Monday on CBS
July 19 (UPI) -- "Bob Newhart: A Legacy of Laughter," an "Entertainment Tonight" special honoring Bob Newhart, is coming to CBS and Paramount+.
'Bel-Air' Season 3 shows Will navigating summer struggles
TV // 1 day ago
'Bel-Air' Season 3 shows Will navigating summer struggles
July 19 (UPI) -- "Bel-Air" Season 3 will air on Aug. 15 and a new trailer shows Will spending his summer working at a country club and navigating complicated family dynamics.
Smashing Pumpkins to release 'Aghori Mhori Mei' album in August
Music // 1 day ago
Smashing Pumpkins to release 'Aghori Mhori Mei' album in August
July 19 (UPI) -- Smashing Pumpkins announced a title and release date for the new album "Aghori Mhori Mei."
'Fatal Affairs' chronicles deadly consequence of love triangles
TV // 1 day ago
'Fatal Affairs' chronicles deadly consequence of love triangles
July 19 (UPI) -- A new series depicts the dangers of getting caught in a love triangle. "Fatal Affairs" follows deadly love stories, as the name suggests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Cobra Kai' Season 6, Part 2 to arrive early
'Cobra Kai' Season 6, Part 2 to arrive early
Rory Feek remarries 8 years after cancer death of wife, singer partner Joey
Rory Feek remarries 8 years after cancer death of wife, singer partner Joey
Bob Newhart tribute to air Monday on CBS
Bob Newhart tribute to air Monday on CBS
Famous birthdays for July 20: Simon Rex, Maia Shibutani
Famous birthdays for July 20: Simon Rex, Maia Shibutani
Natalie Portman: 1960s mores keep 'Lady in the Lake' women from intersecting
Natalie Portman: 1960s mores keep 'Lady in the Lake' women from intersecting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement