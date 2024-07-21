Famous birthdays for July 21: Sara Sampaio, Jessica Barden

1 of 3 | Sara Sampaio attends "The Son" red carpet the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 8, 2022, in Venice, Italy. The model turns 33 on July 21. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer. They include: Advertisement

-- Pope Sixtus IV in 1414

-- Musician Chauncey Olcott in 1858

-- First lady Frances Cleveland in 1864

-- Writer Ernest Hemingway in 1899

-- Musician Isaac Stern in 1920

-- Musician Kay Starr in 1922

-- Producer Norman Jewison in 1926

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor/comedian Don Knotts in 1924

-- Former U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno in 1938

-- Actor Edward Herrmann in 1943

-- Musician Yusuf Islam, formerly known as Cat Stevens, in 1948 (age 76)

-- Cartoonist Garry Trudeau in 1948 (age 76)

-- Actor/comedian Robin Williams in 1951

File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI

-- Actor Jon Lovitz in 1957 (age 67)

-- Mokgweetsi Masisi, president of Botswana, in 1962 (age 62)

-- Musician Emerson Hart (Tonic) in 1969 (age 55)

-- Musician Michael "Fitz" Fitzpatrick (Fitz and the Tantrums) in 1970 (age 54)

Advertisement

-- Actor Charlotte Gainsbourg in 1971 (age 53)

-- Musician Damian Marley in 1978 (age 46)

File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

-- Actor Justin Bartha in 1978 (age 46)

-- Actor Josh Hartnett in 1978 (age 46)

-- Baseball legend CC Sabathia in 1980 (age 44)

-- Musician Romeo Santos (Aventura) in 1981 (age 43)

-- Actor Diane Guerrero in 1986 (age 38)

-- Actor Betty Gilpin in 1986 (age 38)

-- Actor Juno Temple in 1989 (age 35)

-- Model Sara Sampaio in 1991 (age 33)

-- Actor Jessica Barden in 1992 (age 32)