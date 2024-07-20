Famous birthdays for July 20: Simon Rex, Maia Shibutani

1 of 3 | Simon Rex arrives on the red carpet for the 2022 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on November 28, 2022. The actor turns 50 on July 20. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | License Photo

July 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer. They include:

-- Macedonian leader Alexander the Great in 356 B.C.

-- Poet Petrarch in 1304

-- Pope Innocent IX in 1519

-- Monk/botanist Gregor Johann Mendel in 1822

-- Explorer Edmund Hillary, who in 1953 reached the summit of Mount Everest, in 1919

-- Artist Nam June Paik in 1932

-- Writer Cormac McCarthy in 1933

-- Former Sen. Barbara Mikulski, D-Md., the longest serving woman in U.S. Congress history, in 1936 (age 88)

File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI

-- Actor Diana Rigg in 1938

-- Actor Natalie Wood in 1938

-- Artist Judy Chicago in 1939 (age 85)

-- Musician John Lodge (Moody Blues) in 1943 (age 81)

-- Musician Kim Carnes in 1945 (age 79)

-- Musician Carlos Santana in 1947 (age 77)

-- Musician Jay Jay French (Twisted Sister) in 1952 (age 72)

-- Musician Paul Cook (Sex Pistols) in 1956 (age 68)

-- Actor Donna Dixon in 1957 (age 67)

-- Musician Mick McNeil (Simple Minds) in 1958 (age 66)

-- Musician Chris Cornell (Soundgarden/Audioslave/Temple of the Dog) in 1964

File Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI

-- Actor Dean Winters in 1964 (age 60)

-- Musician Stone Gossard (Pearl Jam) in 1966 (age 58)

-- Actor Josh Holloway in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor Sandra Oh in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor Omar Epps in 1973 (age 51)

-- Actor Simon Rex in 1974 (age 50)

-- Actor Judy Greer in 1975 (age 49)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Charlie Korsmo in 1978 (age 46)

-- Model Gisele Bundchen in 1980 (age 44)

-- Musician Mike Kennerty (All-American Rejects) in 1980 (age 44)

-- Actor/filmmaker John Francis Daley in 1985 (age 39)

-- Actor Osric Chau in 1986 (age 38)

-- Dancer/Julianne Hough in 1988 (age 36)

-- Actor Alycia Debnam-Carey in 1993 (age 31)

-- U.S. Olympic figure skater Maia Shibutani in 1994 (age 30)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI