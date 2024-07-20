Famous birthdays for July 20: Simon Rex, Maia Shibutani

July 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.
July 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer. They include:
-- Macedonian leader Alexander the Great in 356 B.C.
-- Poet Petrarch in 1304
-- Pope Innocent IX in 1519
-- Monk/botanist Gregor Johann Mendel in 1822
-- Explorer Edmund Hillary, who in 1953 reached the summit of Mount Everest, in 1919
-- Artist Nam June Paik in 1932
-- Writer Cormac McCarthy in 1933
-- Former Sen. Barbara Mikulski, D-Md., the longest serving woman in U.S. Congress history, in 1936 (age 88)
-- Actor Diana Rigg in 1938
-- Actor Natalie Wood in 1938
-- Artist Judy Chicago in 1939 (age 85)
-- Musician John Lodge (Moody Blues) in 1943 (age 81)
-- Musician Kim Carnes in 1945 (age 79)
-- Musician Carlos Santana in 1947 (age 77)
-- Musician Jay Jay French (Twisted Sister) in 1952 (age 72)
-- Musician Paul Cook (Sex Pistols) in 1956 (age 68)
-- Actor Donna Dixon in 1957 (age 67)
-- Musician Mick McNeil (Simple Minds) in 1958 (age 66)
-- Musician Chris Cornell (Soundgarden/Audioslave/Temple of the Dog) in 1964
-- Actor Dean Winters in 1964 (age 60)
-- Musician Stone Gossard (Pearl Jam) in 1966 (age 58)
-- Actor Josh Holloway in 1969 (age 55)
-- Actor Sandra Oh in 1971 (age 53)
-- Actor Omar Epps in 1973 (age 51)
-- Actor Simon Rex in 1974 (age 50)
-- Actor Judy Greer in 1975 (age 49)
-- Actor Charlie Korsmo in 1978 (age 46)
-- Model Gisele Bundchen in 1980 (age 44)
-- Musician Mike Kennerty (All-American Rejects) in 1980 (age 44)
-- Actor/filmmaker John Francis Daley in 1985 (age 39)
-- Actor Osric Chau in 1986 (age 38)
-- Dancer/Julianne Hough in 1988 (age 36)
-- Actor Alycia Debnam-Carey in 1993 (age 31)
-- U.S. Olympic figure skater Maia Shibutani in 1994 (age 30)