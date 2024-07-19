Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 19, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for July 19: Howard Schultz, Anthony Edwards

By UPI Staff
Howard Schultz, member of the Board of Directors and former CEO Starbucks Corporation, testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on March 29, 2023. The businessman turns 71 on July 19. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
1 of 2 | Howard Schultz, member of the Board of Directors and former CEO Starbucks Corporation, testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on March 29, 2023. The businessman turns 71 on July 19. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Inventor Samuel Colt in 1814

-- Artist Edgar Degas in 1834

-- Famed murder suspect Lizzie Borden in 1860

-- Dr. Charles H. Mayo, co-founder of the Mayo Clinic, in 1865

-- Musician Florence Foster Jenkins in 1868

-- Former CIA agent/writer Philip Agee in 1935

-- Musician Vikki Carr in 1941 (age 83)

-- Actor George Dzundza in 1945 (age 79)

-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Ilie Nastase in 1946 (age 78)

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

-- Musician Bernie Leadon (Eagles) in 1947 (age 77)

-- Musician Brian May (Queen) in 1947 (age 77)

-- Businessman Howard Schultz in 1953 (age 71)

-- Filmmaker Atom Egoyan in 1960 (age 64)

-- Musician Kevin Haskins (Bauhaus) in 1960 (age 64)

-- Actor Campbell Scott in 1961 (age 63)

-- Actor Anthony Edwards in 1962 (age 62)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Advertisement

-- Sportscaster Stuart Scott in 1965

-- Actor Clea Lewis in 1965 (age 59)

-- TV personality Chris Kratt in 1969 (age 55)

-- New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in 1970 (age 54)

-- Musician Urs Buhler (Il Divo) in 1971 (age 53)

-- Musician Jason McGerr (Death Cab for Cutie) in 1974 (age 50)

-- Actor Benedict Cumberbatch in 1976 (age 48)

-- Actor Chris Sullivan in 1980 (age 44)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

-- Actor Jared Padalecki in 1982 (age 42)

-- Actor Trai Byers in 1983 (age 41)

-- Actor Ryan Dorsey in 1983 (age 41)

-- Comedian James Austin Johnson in 1989 (age 35)

-- Actor Steven Anthony Lawrence in 1990 (age 34)

-- Model Romee Strijd in 1995 (age 29)

File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

Bob Newhart, actor and comedy icon, dies at 94
Entertainment News // 11 hours ago
Bob Newhart, actor and comedy icon, dies at 94
July 18 (UPI) -- Comedian and actor Bob Newhart died Thursday at age 94.
Post Malone, Rose Byrne, more join 'Ninja Turtles' streaming series
TV // 11 hours ago
Post Malone, Rose Byrne, more join 'Ninja Turtles' streaming series
July 18 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced additional voices for "Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," its animated series spun off from the film "Mutant Mayhem" premiering Aug. 9.
BTS: Jimin to perform 'Who' for the first time on Jimmy Fallon
Music // 12 hours ago
BTS: Jimin to perform 'Who' for the first time on Jimmy Fallon
July 18 (UPI) -- Jimin will perform "Who," the title track from his second solo album, for the first time on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" next week.
'Dune: Prophecy' stars seek power, control in new teaser
TV // 12 hours ago
'Dune: Prophecy' stars seek power, control in new teaser
July 18 (UPI) -- "Dune: Prophecy," a new series exploring the origins of the Bene Gesserit, is coming to Max.
Culinary star Naomi Pomeroy's body found after drowning
Entertainment News // 13 hours ago
Culinary star Naomi Pomeroy's body found after drowning
July 18 (UPI) -- Naomi Pomeroy's body was located several days after the Portland chef drowned in Oregon's Willamette River.
TNT airing Shannen Doherty 'Charmed' tribute through Sunday
TV // 13 hours ago
TNT airing Shannen Doherty 'Charmed' tribute through Sunday
July 18 (UPI) -- TNT announced a "Charmed" marathon in tribute to Shannen Doherty, who died Sunday. The marathon airs Thursday through Sunday.
Mike Flanagan's 'Hush' coming to VOD in August after Netflix departure
Movies // 14 hours ago
Mike Flanagan's 'Hush' coming to VOD in August after Netflix departure
July 18 (UPI) -- Shout! Studios announced Thursday that it will release Mike Flanagan's horror movie "Hush" on digital video-on-demand on Aug. 27.
'Cobra Kai' Season 6, Part 2 to arrive early
TV // 14 hours ago
'Cobra Kai' Season 6, Part 2 to arrive early
July 18 (UPI) -- Part 2 of "Cobra Kai's" final season will premiere two weeks earlier than expected, the show's executive producers said.
Dan Stevens lands lead role in 'The Terror' Season 3
TV // 15 hours ago
Dan Stevens lands lead role in 'The Terror' Season 3
July 18 (UPI) -- "Downton Abbey" actor Dan Stevens will star in "The Terror: Devil in Silver" on AMC.
Winona Ryder seeks demon's help in 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' trailer
Movies // 15 hours ago
Winona Ryder seeks demon's help in 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' trailer
July 18 (UPI) -- Winona Ryder seeks help in a new trailer for the "Beetlejuice" sequel.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for July 18: Wendy Williams, James Brolin
Famous birthdays for July 18: Wendy Williams, James Brolin
'Bridgerton' Season 3 makes Netflix Most Popular TV List
'Bridgerton' Season 3 makes Netflix Most Popular TV List
Bob Newhart, actor and comedy icon, dies at 94
Bob Newhart, actor and comedy icon, dies at 94
'Cobra Kai' Season 6, Part 2 to arrive early
'Cobra Kai' Season 6, Part 2 to arrive early
Culinary star Naomi Pomeroy's body found after drowning
Culinary star Naomi Pomeroy's body found after drowning
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement