Famous birthdays for July 19: Howard Schultz, Anthony Edwards

July 19 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer. They include:
-- Inventor Samuel Colt in 1814
-- Artist Edgar Degas in 1834
-- Famed murder suspect Lizzie Borden in 1860
-- Dr. Charles H. Mayo, co-founder of the Mayo Clinic, in 1865
-- Musician Florence Foster Jenkins in 1868
-- Former CIA agent/writer Philip Agee in 1935
-- Musician Vikki Carr in 1941 (age 83)
-- Actor George Dzundza in 1945 (age 79)
-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Ilie Nastase in 1946 (age 78)
-- Musician Bernie Leadon (Eagles) in 1947 (age 77)
-- Musician Brian May (Queen) in 1947 (age 77)
-- Businessman Howard Schultz in 1953 (age 71)
-- Filmmaker Atom Egoyan in 1960 (age 64)
-- Musician Kevin Haskins (Bauhaus) in 1960 (age 64)
-- Actor Campbell Scott in 1961 (age 63)
-- Actor Anthony Edwards in 1962 (age 62)
-- Sportscaster Stuart Scott in 1965
-- Actor Clea Lewis in 1965 (age 59)
-- TV personality Chris Kratt in 1969 (age 55)
-- New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in 1970 (age 54)
-- Musician Urs Buhler (Il Divo) in 1971 (age 53)
-- Musician Jason McGerr (Death Cab for Cutie) in 1974 (age 50)
-- Actor Benedict Cumberbatch in 1976 (age 48)
-- Actor Chris Sullivan in 1980 (age 44)
-- Actor Jared Padalecki in 1982 (age 42)
-- Actor Trai Byers in 1983 (age 41)
-- Actor Ryan Dorsey in 1983 (age 41)
-- Comedian James Austin Johnson in 1989 (age 35)
-- Actor Steven Anthony Lawrence in 1990 (age 34)
-- Model Romee Strijd in 1995 (age 29)