Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 18, 2024 / 10:27 AM

Kennedy Center to honor Bonnie Raitt, Francis Ford Coppola, Grateful Dead

By Jessica Inman
Kennedy Center honoree Bonnie Raitt will be celebrated in a December ceremony. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Kennedy Center honoree Bonnie Raitt will be celebrated in a December ceremony. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 18 (UPI) -- Francis Ford Coppola, the Grateful Dead, Bonnie Raitt and Arturo Sandoval were named 47th Kennedy Center honorees Thursday. The Apollo Theater will also be recognized during the December ceremony.

Coppola, known for his work on The Godfather and Apocalypse Now, also produces wine and runs the literary magazine Zoetrope: All-Story.

Advertisement

Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart expressed a similar sentiment, calling the distinction "the highest reaches for artistic achievement."

The band has already been recognized with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductions.

Bonnie Raitt has been awarded 13 Grammy awards and has made a name for herself as a social activist, while Arturo Sandoval received President Obama's Presidential Medal of Freedom among numerous other awards. Both expressed feeling deeply honored to be among those receiving Kennedy Center acknowledgment.

"Our honorees this year have each played an invaluable, pioneering role in developing American culture," said Kennedy Center president Deborah F. Rutter. "Not with one act of art but with their decades-long devotion to pushing creative boundaries. In December, we are thrilled to pay special tribute to New York City's renowned Apollo Theater on its 90th anniversary. Throughout its history, The Apollo has guided us and the world forward by discovering and nurturing raw talent, molding a unique cultural identity that defines American culture still today."

Advertisement

Billy Crystal, Renée Fleming, Barry Gibb, Queen Latifah, and Dionne Warwick were honored at the annual event in 2023.

The ceremony will premiere on CBS on Dec. 23.

Billy Crystal, Queen Latifah recognized at Kennedy Center Honors

Kennedy Center honoree, comedian Billy Crystal, poses for photographers as he arrives for a gala evening in Washington on December 3, 2023. The honorees are awarded for a lifetime achievement in the arts and culture. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Dexter: Original Sin' photos introduce Patrick Gibson as young Dexter
TV // 2 minutes ago
'Dexter: Original Sin' photos introduce Patrick Gibson as young Dexter
July 18 (UPI) -- "Dexter: Original Sin," a prequel to "Dexter" starring Patrick Gibson and Christian Slater, is coming to Paramount+ with Showtime.
Haley Bennett: 'Widow Clicquot' is 'about the birth of an artist'
Movies // 3 hours ago
Haley Bennett: 'Widow Clicquot' is 'about the birth of an artist'
LOS ANGELES, July 18 (UPI) -- Haley Bennett and director Thomas Napper discuss their film adaptation of the true story of Barbe-Nicole Ponsardin Clicquot, in theaters Friday.
'Those About to Die' director: Gladiator epic mirrors modern society
TV // 3 hours ago
'Those About to Die' director: Gladiator epic mirrors modern society
NEW YORK, July 18 (UPI) -- Roland Emmerich told UPI the characters depicted in his new gladiator drama, "Those About to Die," aren't so different from modern purveyors and consumers of entertainment.
Famous birthdays for July 18: Wendy Williams, James Brolin
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for July 18: Wendy Williams, James Brolin
July 18 (UPI) -- TV personality Wendy Williams turns 60 and actor James Brolin turns 84, among the famous birthdays for July 18.
'Frasier' revival Season 2 premieres Sept. 19
TV // 19 hours ago
'Frasier' revival Season 2 premieres Sept. 19
July 17 (UPI) -- Season 2 of the "Frasier" reboot premieres Sept. 19, and Kelsey Grammer's character will be heading back to Seattle.
Stray Kids to release song for 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
Music // 20 hours ago
Stray Kids to release song for 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
July 17 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids will release the song "Slash" for the "Deadpool & Wolverine" soundtrack.
HGTV's Christina Hall files for divorce
Entertainment News // 20 hours ago
HGTV's Christina Hall files for divorce
July 17 (UPI) -- HGTV star Christina Hall is seeking a divorce from third husband Josh Hall, following not quite three years of marriage.
Primetime Emmy Awards: 'The Bear' earns record nominations
TV // 21 hours ago
Primetime Emmy Awards: 'The Bear' earns record nominations
July 17 (UPI) -- The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences released its list of Primetime Emmy Award nominees on Wednesday, and "The Bear" earned a record-setting 23 Comedy-category nominations.
Tyler Perry to be Paley Honors Award recipient
Entertainment News // 22 hours ago
Tyler Perry to be Paley Honors Award recipient
July 17 (UPI) -- Tyler Perry will receive the Paley Center's highest honor, the Paley Honors Award, at a gala in December.
Broadway star Patti LuPone to release first album in almost 20 years
Music // 23 hours ago
Broadway star Patti LuPone to release first album in almost 20 years
July 17 (UPI) -- Patti LuPone is releasing her first new studio album in almost 20 years Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Bridgerton' Season 3 makes Netflix Most Popular TV List
'Bridgerton' Season 3 makes Netflix Most Popular TV List
'City of God' sequel series to premiere Aug. 25 on Max
'City of God' sequel series to premiere Aug. 25 on Max
Movie review: 'Twisters' repeats original's mistakes
Movie review: 'Twisters' repeats original's mistakes
HGTV's Christina Hall files for divorce
HGTV's Christina Hall files for divorce
Famous birthdays for July 18: Wendy Williams, James Brolin
Famous birthdays for July 18: Wendy Williams, James Brolin
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement