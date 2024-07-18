Famous birthdays for July 18: Wendy Williams, James Brolin

July 18 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.
July 18 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer. They include:
-- Writer William Makepeace Thackeray in 1811
-- Titanic survivor Margaret Brown "The Unsinkable Molly Brown" in 1867
-- Comedian Red Skelton in 1913
-- South African leader/Nobel Peace Price laureate Nelson Mandela in 1918
-- Astronaut/Sen. John Glenn, D-Ohio, in 1921
-- Gold medal ice skater Dick Button in 1929 (age 95)
-- Writer Hunter S. Thompson in 1937
-- Filmmaker Paul Verhoeven in 1938 (age 86)
-- Musician Dion DiMucci in 1939 (age 85)
-- Actor James Brolin in 1940 (age 84)
-- Former baseball manager Joe Torre in 1940 (age 84)
-- Musician Martha Reeves (Martha and the Vandals) in 1941 (age 83)
-- Publisher Steve Forbes in 1947 (age 77)
-- Businessman Richard Branson in 1950 (age 74)
-- Actor Margo Martindale in 1951 (age 73)
-- Musician Ricky Skaggs in 1954 (age 70)
-- Actor Elizabeth McGovern in 1961 (age 64)
-- Talk show host Wendy Williams in 1964 (age 60)
-- Actor Vin Diesel in 1967 (age 57)
-- Filmmaker Joe Russo in 1971 (age 53)
-- Musician M.I.A., born Mathangi "Maya" Arulpragasam, in 1975 (age 49)
-- Musician Daron Malakian (System of a Down) in 1975 (age 49)
-- Model/actor Elsa Pataky in 1976 (age 48)
-- Musician Tony Fagenson (Eve 6) in 1978 (age 46)
-- Actor Kristen Bell in 1980 (age 44)
-- Actor Michiel Huisman in 1981 (age 43)
-- Actor Priyanka Chopra in 1982 (age 42)
-- Musician Ryan Cabrera in 1982 (age 42)
-- Actor Chace Crawford in 1985 (age 39)
-- Actor James Norton in 1985 (age 39)
-- Boxer Canelo Álvarez in 1990 (age 34)
-- Actor Fionn Whitehead in 1997 (age 27)