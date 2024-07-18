Famous birthdays for July 18: Wendy Williams, James Brolin

1 of 4 | Wendy Williams attends the Apple TV+'s "The Morning Show" premiere at David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center on October 28, 2019, in New York City. The TV personality turns 60 on July 18. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

-- Writer William Makepeace Thackeray in 1811

-- Titanic survivor Margaret Brown "The Unsinkable Molly Brown" in 1867

-- Comedian Red Skelton in 1913

-- South African leader/Nobel Peace Price laureate Nelson Mandela in 1918

-- Astronaut/Sen. John Glenn, D-Ohio, in 1921

-- Gold medal ice skater Dick Button in 1929 (age 95)

-- Writer Hunter S. Thompson in 1937

-- Filmmaker Paul Verhoeven in 1938 (age 86)

-- Musician Dion DiMucci in 1939 (age 85)

-- Actor James Brolin in 1940 (age 84)

-- Former baseball manager Joe Torre in 1940 (age 84)

-- Musician Martha Reeves (Martha and the Vandals) in 1941 (age 83)

-- Publisher Steve Forbes in 1947 (age 77)

-- Businessman Richard Branson in 1950 (age 74)

-- Actor Margo Martindale in 1951 (age 73)

-- Musician Ricky Skaggs in 1954 (age 70)

-- Actor Elizabeth McGovern in 1961 (age 64)

-- Talk show host Wendy Williams in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor Vin Diesel in 1967 (age 57)

-- Filmmaker Joe Russo in 1971 (age 53)

-- Musician M.I.A., born Mathangi "Maya" Arulpragasam, in 1975 (age 49)

-- Musician Daron Malakian (System of a Down) in 1975 (age 49)

-- Model/actor Elsa Pataky in 1976 (age 48)

-- Musician Tony Fagenson (Eve 6) in 1978 (age 46)

-- Actor Kristen Bell in 1980 (age 44)

-- Actor Michiel Huisman in 1981 (age 43)

-- Actor Priyanka Chopra in 1982 (age 42)

-- Musician Ryan Cabrera in 1982 (age 42)

-- Actor Chace Crawford in 1985 (age 39)

-- Actor James Norton in 1985 (age 39)

-- Boxer Canelo Álvarez in 1990 (age 34)

-- Actor Fionn Whitehead in 1997 (age 27)