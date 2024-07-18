Trending
July 18, 2024 / 4:14 PM

Bob Newhart, actor and comedy icon, dies at 94

By Fred Topel
Bob Newhart died Thursday at age 94 after a short illness. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Bob Newhart died Thursday at age 94 after a short illness. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 18 (UPI) -- Standup comedian and actor Bob Newhart died Thursday. He was 94.

Variety and The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the news with Newhart's publicist. The cause of death was a short illness and Newhart died in his Los Angeles home.

Newhart's standup comedy was characterized by his stammering reactions to observational incidents. His persona found further fame on The Bob Newhart Show from 1972 to 1978 and Newhart from 1982 to 1990.

The finale of Newhart found Newhart waking up in his previous sitcom. He also launched short-lived series Bob and George & Leo.

Newhart recently appeared on The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon. He also appeared in movies such as Elf, Legally Blonde 2, In & Out and Horrible Bosses.

Newhart is survived by children Robert Jr., Timothy, Courtney and Jennifer. Between them, Newhart has 10 grandchildren.

