HGTV's Christina Hall files for divorce

July 17 (UPI) -- HGTV star Christina Hall is seeking a divorce from third husband Josh Hall, following not quite three years of marriage.

Hall, who starred in Flip or Flop with first husband Tarek El Moussa, filed paperwork on Monday, E!, USA Today and UsWeekly reported. Josh Hall submitted a separate request for divorce the same day.

Advertisement

Hall and Josh Hall are both asking the opposite party to cover legal expenses, while Josh Hall also wants spousal support and Hall wants her last name changed Us Weekly reported.

Hall and Josh Hall were scheduled to appear in a new HGTV series, The Flip Off, which would pit Hall and Josh Hall against Hall's first husband, El Moussa, and El Moussa's new wife, Heather Rae Young. That show is scheduled to air in 2025.

Hall and El Moussa divorced in December 2016, while she and second husband Ant Anstead broke up in September 2020.

"I just want peace. I need things to be more peaceful and calm and just want to be more present and, overall, less chaos, less drama," she said in an interview earlier this month.

Advertisement

Celebrity splits of 2024