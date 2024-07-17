Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 17, 2024 / 2:09 PM

HGTV's Christina Hall files for divorce

By Jessica Inman

July 17 (UPI) -- HGTV star Christina Hall is seeking a divorce from third husband Josh Hall, following not quite three years of marriage.

Hall, who starred in Flip or Flop with first husband Tarek El Moussa, filed paperwork on Monday, E!, USA Today and UsWeekly reported. Josh Hall submitted a separate request for divorce the same day.

Advertisement

Hall and Josh Hall are both asking the opposite party to cover legal expenses, while Josh Hall also wants spousal support and Hall wants her last name changed Us Weekly reported.

Hall and Josh Hall were scheduled to appear in a new HGTV series, The Flip Off, which would pit Hall and Josh Hall against Hall's first husband, El Moussa, and El Moussa's new wife, Heather Rae Young. That show is scheduled to air in 2025.

Hall and El Moussa divorced in December 2016, while she and second husband Ant Anstead broke up in September 2020.

"I just want peace. I need things to be more peaceful and calm and just want to be more present and, overall, less chaos, less drama," she said in an interview earlier this month.

Advertisement

Celebrity splits of 2024

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose
Billy Ray Cyrus arrives for the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on January 26, 2020. Cyrus filed for divorce from his third wife, from Firerose, a singer born Johanna Rose Hodges, in May after seven months of marriage. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Frasier' revival Season 2 premieres Sept. 19
TV // 2 minutes ago
'Frasier' revival Season 2 premieres Sept. 19
July 17 (UPI) -- Season 2 of the "Frasier" reboot premieres Sept. 19, and Kelsey Grammer's character will be heading back to Seattle.
Stray Kids to release song for 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
Music // 24 minutes ago
Stray Kids to release song for 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
July 17 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids will release the song "Slash" for the "Deadpool & Wolverine" soundtrack.
Primetime Emmy Awards: 'The Bear' earns record nominations
TV // 1 hour ago
Primetime Emmy Awards: 'The Bear' earns record nominations
July 17 (UPI) -- The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences released its list of Primetime Emmy Award nominees on Wednesday, and "The Bear" earned a record-setting 23 Comedy-category nominations.
Tyler Perry to be Paley Honors Award recipient
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Tyler Perry to be Paley Honors Award recipient
July 17 (UPI) -- Tyler Perry will receive the Paley Center's highest honor, the Paley Honors Award, at a gala in December.
Broadway star Patti LuPone to release first album in almost 20 years
Music // 3 hours ago
Broadway star Patti LuPone to release first album in almost 20 years
July 17 (UPI) -- Patti LuPone is releasing her first new studio album in almost 20 years Friday.
'City of God' sequel series to premiere Aug. 25 on Max
TV // 3 hours ago
'City of God' sequel series to premiere Aug. 25 on Max
July 17 (UPI) -- "City of God: The Fight Rages On," a sequel to the 2000 Brazilian crime film, is coming to Max.
Enhypen's second LP sells over 2 million copies in debut week
Music // 4 hours ago
Enhypen's second LP sells over 2 million copies in debut week
July 17 (UPI) -- K-pop boy group Enhypen has achieved a double-million seller with its second full-length album, a market tracker said Wednesday.
'Bridgerton' Season 3 makes Netflix Most Popular TV List
TV // 4 hours ago
'Bridgerton' Season 3 makes Netflix Most Popular TV List
July 17 (UPI) -- "Bridgerton," the romance period series, has so far scored 98.5 million views with its third season.
Emmy Award nominations: How to watch
TV // 6 hours ago
Emmy Award nominations: How to watch
July 17 (UPI) -- Actors Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tony Hale will announce the 2024 Emmy nominations on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. EDT.
Christie Burke: Garnet comes into her own as a leader in 'Ark' Season 2
TV // 9 hours ago
Christie Burke: Garnet comes into her own as a leader in 'Ark' Season 2
NEW YORK, July 17 (UPI) -- Christie Burke told UPI that after a season-long power struggle, her character, Lt. Sharon Garnet, is thrilled to be acknowledged as the main spaceship's captain on Season 2 of The Ark.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Twisters' repeats original's mistakes
Movie review: 'Twisters' repeats original's mistakes
Jack Black cancels Tenacious D tour due to Trump shooting joke backlash
Jack Black cancels Tenacious D tour due to Trump shooting joke backlash
Millie Bobby Brown: 'It's really weird' that 'Stranger Things' is ending
Millie Bobby Brown: 'It's really weird' that 'Stranger Things' is ending
Famous birthdays for July 17: Britain's Queen Camilla, David Hasselhoff
Famous birthdays for July 17: Britain's Queen Camilla, David Hasselhoff
Jennie Garth, Jason Priestley, Brian Austin Green pay tribute to late Shannen Doherty
Jennie Garth, Jason Priestley, Brian Austin Green pay tribute to late Shannen Doherty
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement