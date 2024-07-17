Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 17, 2024 / 11:49 AM

Tyler Perry to be Paley Honors Award recipient

By Annie Martin
Tyler Perry will receive the Paley Center's highest honor, the Paley Honors Award, at a gala in December. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Tyler Perry will receive the Paley Center's highest honor, the Paley Honors Award, at a gala in December. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 17 (UPI) -- Actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry will receive the Paley Center for Media's highest honor at a gala in December.

The Paley Center said in a press release Wednesday that it will honor Perry, 54, with the Paley Honors Award, which recognizes his landmark achievements in media.

Advertisement

The star-studded gala will take place Dec. 4 at The Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles and include salutes from Perry's close friends, colleagues, and contemporaries.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Whoopi Goldberg, Gayle King and Kerry Washington are among the chairs of the Paley Honors Tribute Host Committee.

Perry is an actor, writer, director, producer, studio owner and philanthropist who has produced over 2,000 episodes of television and directed, written and produced 28 feature films in his career thus far. He celebrated the opening of Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta in 2019.

"Throughout my career, I have strived to bring people together and to give a voice to those often underrepresented in media," Perry said in a statement. "Media has served as a vital platform for this mission, and I'm honored to receive this award from The Paley Center for Media, an organization that has dedicated itself to spotlighting the power and importance of media."

Perry's works include the Madea film franchise and the series House of Payne, The Haves and the Have Nots and The Oval.

"Through his acclaimed and prolific body of work, Tyler Perry has solidified his place as one of media's greatest and most impactful figures," said Maureen J. Reidy, president and CEO of The Paley Center for Media. "With each new project, he continues to move our industry, and our culture, forward, and it is our great privilege to present Tyler with our highest honor, The Paley Honors Award, on December 4."

Perry was previously honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the 2021 Academy Awards and the Governors Award at the 2020 Emmy Awards.

Tyler Perry: a look back at the filmmaker, philanthropist

Tyler Perry arrives at the premiere of "Diary of a Mad Black Woman" in Los Angeles on February 21, 2005. Later that year, Perry attended the United Negro College Fund's annual "An Evening of Stars" fundraiser. Photo by Francis Specker/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Broadway star Patti LuPone to release first album in almost 20 years
Music // 10 minutes ago
Broadway star Patti LuPone to release first album in almost 20 years
July 17 (UPI) -- Patti LuPone is releasing her first new studio album in almost 20 years Friday.
'City of God' sequel series to premiere Aug. 25 on Max
TV // 35 minutes ago
'City of God' sequel series to premiere Aug. 25 on Max
July 17 (UPI) -- "City of God: The Fight Rages On," a sequel to the 2000 Brazilian crime film, is coming to Max.
Enhypen's second LP sells over 2 million copies in debut week
Music // 1 hour ago
Enhypen's second LP sells over 2 million copies in debut week
July 17 (UPI) -- K-pop boy group Enhypen has achieved a double-million seller with its second full-length album, a market tracker said Wednesday.
'Bridgerton' Season 3 makes Netflix Most Popular TV List
TV // 1 hour ago
'Bridgerton' Season 3 makes Netflix Most Popular TV List
July 17 (UPI) -- "Bridgerton," the romance period series, has so far scored 98.5 million views with its third season.
Emmy Award nominations: How to watch
TV // 3 hours ago
Emmy Award nominations: How to watch
July 17 (UPI) -- Actors Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tony Hale will announce the 2024 Emmy nominations on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. EDT.
Christie Burke: Garnet comes into her own as a leader in 'Ark' Season 2
TV // 6 hours ago
Christie Burke: Garnet comes into her own as a leader in 'Ark' Season 2
NEW YORK, July 17 (UPI) -- Christie Burke told UPI that after a season-long power struggle, her character, Lt. Sharon Garnet, is thrilled to be acknowledged as the main spaceship's captain on Season 2 of The Ark.
Famous birthdays for July 17: Britain's Queen Camilla, David Hasselhoff
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for July 17: Britain's Queen Camilla, David Hasselhoff
July 17 (UPI) -- Britain's Queen Camilla turns 77 and actor David Hasselhoff turns 72, among the famous birthdays for July 17.
Katie Holmes, Giancarlo Esposito, Kumail Nanjiani join Season 2 of 'Poker Face'
TV // 14 hours ago
Katie Holmes, Giancarlo Esposito, Kumail Nanjiani join Season 2 of 'Poker Face'
July 16 (UPI) -- Katie Holmes, Giancarlo Esposito and Kumail Nanjiani have joined the Season 2 cast of Peacock's mystery dramedy, "Poker Face. "
Maya Rudolph's 'Loot' renewed for Season 3
TV // 15 hours ago
Maya Rudolph's 'Loot' renewed for Season 3
July 16 (UPI) -- Maya Rudolph's comedy, "Loot," is returning for a third season on Apple TV+.
'The Deliverance' trailer: Andra Day fights demons in Lee Daniels film
Movies // 21 hours ago
'The Deliverance' trailer: Andra Day fights demons in Lee Daniels film
July 16 (UPI) -- "The Deliverance," a supernatural horror film directed by Lee Daniels, is coming to Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Twisters' repeats original's mistakes
Movie review: 'Twisters' repeats original's mistakes
Millie Bobby Brown: 'It's really weird' that 'Stranger Things' is ending
Millie Bobby Brown: 'It's really weird' that 'Stranger Things' is ending
Jack Black cancels Tenacious D tour due to Trump shooting joke backlash
Jack Black cancels Tenacious D tour due to Trump shooting joke backlash
Famous birthdays for July 17: Britain's Queen Camilla, David Hasselhoff
Famous birthdays for July 17: Britain's Queen Camilla, David Hasselhoff
Jennie Garth, Jason Priestley, Brian Austin Green pay tribute to late Shannen Doherty
Jennie Garth, Jason Priestley, Brian Austin Green pay tribute to late Shannen Doherty
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement