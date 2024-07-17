Tyler Perry to be Paley Honors Award recipient

1 of 5 | Tyler Perry will receive the Paley Center's highest honor, the Paley Honors Award, at a gala in December. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 17 (UPI) -- Actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry will receive the Paley Center for Media's highest honor at a gala in December. The Paley Center said in a press release Wednesday that it will honor Perry, 54, with the Paley Honors Award, which recognizes his landmark achievements in media. Advertisement

The star-studded gala will take place Dec. 4 at The Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles and include salutes from Perry's close friends, colleagues, and contemporaries.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Whoopi Goldberg, Gayle King and Kerry Washington are among the chairs of the Paley Honors Tribute Host Committee.

Perry is an actor, writer, director, producer, studio owner and philanthropist who has produced over 2,000 episodes of television and directed, written and produced 28 feature films in his career thus far. He celebrated the opening of Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta in 2019.

"Throughout my career, I have strived to bring people together and to give a voice to those often underrepresented in media," Perry said in a statement. "Media has served as a vital platform for this mission, and I'm honored to receive this award from The Paley Center for Media, an organization that has dedicated itself to spotlighting the power and importance of media."

Advertisement The Paley Center for Media announced today that it will honor the visionary Actor, Writer, Director, Producer, Studio Owner, and Philanthropist Tyler Perry at its highly anticipated fall gala in Los Angeles, The Paley Honors! More info: https://t.co/effsGXyrCQ @tylerperry pic.twitter.com/pvn9cJeYGc— PaleyCenter (@paleycenter) July 17, 2024

Perry's works include the Madea film franchise and the series House of Payne, The Haves and the Have Nots and The Oval.

"Through his acclaimed and prolific body of work, Tyler Perry has solidified his place as one of media's greatest and most impactful figures," said Maureen J. Reidy, president and CEO of The Paley Center for Media. "With each new project, he continues to move our industry, and our culture, forward, and it is our great privilege to present Tyler with our highest honor, The Paley Honors Award, on December 4."

Perry was previously honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the 2021 Academy Awards and the Governors Award at the 2020 Emmy Awards.

Tyler Perry: a look back at the filmmaker, philanthropist