Famous birthdays for July 17: Britain's Queen Camilla, David Hasselhoff

1 of 2 | British Queen Camilla Waves from her car as as she leaves the Elysee Palace in Paris on September 20, 2023. She turns 77 on July 17. File Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

July 17 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer. They include: Advertisement

-- Clergyman/author Isaac Watts in 1674

-- Financier John Jacob Astor in 1763

-- Actor James Cagney in 1899

-- TV personality Art Linkletter in 1912

-- Comedian Phyllis Diller in 1917

-- Actor Donald Sutherland in 1935

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei in 1939 (age 85)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Connie Hawkins in 1942

-- Camilla Parker Bowles, Britain's queen consort, in 1947 (age 77)

-- Musician Terence "Geezer" Butler (Black Sabbath) in 1949 (age 75)

-- Actor Lucie Arnaz in 1951 (age 73)

-- Actor David Hasselhoff in 1952 (age 72)

File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

-- Filmmaker Wong Kar-wai in 1958 (age 66)

-- Johnny Briceño, prime minister of Belize, in 1960 (age 64)

-- TV producer Mark Burnett in 1960 (age 64)

-- Actor Beth Littleford in 1968 (age 56)

Advertisement

-- Actor Andre Royo in 1968 (age 56)

-- Actor Bitty Schram in 1968 (age 56)

-- Actor Jason Clarke in 1969 (age 55)

-- Motorcycle racer Carey Hart in 1975 (age 49)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Musician Luke Bryan in 1976 (age 48)

-- Actor Stefania Spampinato in 1982 (age 42)

-- Actor Tom Cullen in 1985 (age 39)

-- Actor Billie Lourd in 1992 (age 32)

-- Actor Grace Fulton Currey in 1996 (age 28)