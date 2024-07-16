Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 16, 2024 / 10:55 AM

Natalie Portman says meeting Rihanna was 'formative moment'

By Annie Martin
Natalie Portman discussed meeting Rihanna and how the singer's words helped her deal with her divorce. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Natalie Portman discussed meeting Rihanna and how the singer's words helped her deal with her divorce. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- Natalie Portman says meeting Grammy-winning singer Rihanna was a "formative moment" in her life.

The actress recalled meeting Rihanna at Paris Fashion Week in January during Monday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Advertisement

Portman, 43, shared how Rihanna's words helped her deal with her divorce from her ex-husband, Benjamin Millepied.

"It was an amazing experience for me," Portman said. "I think every woman going through a divorce should get to have Rihanna say to her that she's a bad [expletive] ... It was exactly what I needed."

Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon showed footage of the moment that captures Rihanna embracing Portman before telling her she is a fan and calling her one of the "hottest" women in Hollywood.

"I don't get excited about anybody, but like, I [expletive] love you," Rihanna adds before hugging Portman again.

Advertisement

Portman and Millepied finalized their divorce in February after quietly splitting in 2023. The pair, who met on the set of Black Swan in 2010, were married nearly 11 years and have two children, son Aleph and daughter Amalia.

Reports surfaced in August 2023 that Portman and Millepied had separated after his alleged affair.

Advertisement

Portman will next star in the series Lady in The Lake, an adaptation of the Laura Lippman novel that premieres Friday on Apple TV+. Millepied, a dancer and choreographer, most recently worked on Dune: Part Two.

Moments from Rihanna's career

Rihanna points her finger during a performance at Arthur Ashe Kids Day held at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows, New York on August 27 , 2005. The following month her album "Music of the Sun" debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard album chart. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Jack Black cancels Tenacious D tour due to Trump shooting joke backlash
Music // 1 hour ago
Jack Black cancels Tenacious D tour due to Trump shooting joke backlash
July 16 (UPI) -- Actor, comedian and musician Jack Black has canceled the rest of the dates on his Tenacious D stage tour.
Halle Berry won't star In Ryan Murphy's legal drama 'All's Fair' after all
TV // 2 hours ago
Halle Berry won't star In Ryan Murphy's legal drama 'All's Fair' after all
July 16 (UPI) -- Oscar- and Emmy-winning actress Halle Berry has exited Ryan Murphy's upcoming legal drama, "All's Fair," because of scheduling conflicts.
No Season 3 for 'Reginald the Vampire' on Syfy, USA
TV // 2 hours ago
No Season 3 for 'Reginald the Vampire' on Syfy, USA
July 16 (UPI) -- The horror-comedy, "Reginald the Vampire," will not return to Syfy and USA for a third season.
Netflix orders Season 8 of 'Somebody Feed Phil'
TV // 3 hours ago
Netflix orders Season 8 of 'Somebody Feed Phil'
July 16 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced it renewed its unscripted culinary and world culture series, "Somebody Feed Phil," for an eighth season.
Famous birthdays for July 16: Mark Indelicato, Rosa Salazar
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for July 16: Mark Indelicato, Rosa Salazar
July 16 (UPI) -- Actor Mark Indelicato turns 30 and actor Rosa Salazar turns 39, among the famous birthdays for July 16.
Movie review: 'Twisters' repeats original's mistakes
Movies // 10 hours ago
Movie review: 'Twisters' repeats original's mistakes
LOS ANGELES, July 16 (UPI) -- "Twisters," in theaters Friday, repeats the 1996 original's format with diminishing returns after 28 years of similar spectacle.
NCT 127 releases 'Walk' album, music video
Music // 18 hours ago
NCT 127 releases 'Walk' album, music video
July 15 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT 127 released the album "Walk" and a music video for its song of the same name.
'RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars' unveils cast, August premiere date
TV // 19 hours ago
'RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars' unveils cast, August premiere date
July 15 (UPI) -- "RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars," a new series in the "Drag Race" franchise, will premiere on Paramount+ in August.
'The Bear,' 'Beverly Hills Cop' top streaming services
Entertainment News // 19 hours ago
'The Bear,' 'Beverly Hills Cop' top streaming services
July 15 (UPI) -- "The Bear" is the No. 1 show and "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" is the top movie on streaming services in the United States, Reel Good announced on Monday.
Jodie Turner-Smith joins Michael Fassbender in 'The Agency'
TV // 20 hours ago
Jodie Turner-Smith joins Michael Fassbender in 'The Agency'
July 15 (UPI) -- "Queen & Slim" star Jodie Turner-Smith will star in the Paramount+ with Showtime spy thriller series "The Agency."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jennie Garth, Jason Priestley, Brian Austin Green pay tribute to late Shannen Doherty
Jennie Garth, Jason Priestley, Brian Austin Green pay tribute to late Shannen Doherty
Millie Bobby Brown: 'It's really weird' that 'Stranger Things' is ending
Millie Bobby Brown: 'It's really weird' that 'Stranger Things' is ending
'NCIS: Tony & Ziva' adds 8 series regulars
'NCIS: Tony & Ziva' adds 8 series regulars
Movie review: 'Twisters' repeats original's mistakes
Movie review: 'Twisters' repeats original's mistakes
James B. Sikking dies at 90; Neil Patrick Harris honors 'Doogie Howser' actor
James B. Sikking dies at 90; Neil Patrick Harris honors 'Doogie Howser' actor
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement