July 16, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for July 16: Mark Indelicato, Rosa Salazar

By UPI Staff
Mark Indelicato arrives for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in California on January 10, 2023. The actor turns 30 on July 16. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 2 | Mark Indelicato arrives for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in California on January 10, 2023. The actor turns 30 on July 16. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include

-- Mary Baker Eddy, founder of the Christian Science Church, in 1821

-- Journalist/civil rights activist Ida B. Wells-Barnett in 1862

-- Explorer Roald Amundsen in 1872

-- Baseball great/"Black Sox" scandal figure "Shoeless" Joe Jackson in 1887

File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI

-- Actor Percy Kilbride ("Pa Kettle") in 1888

-- First U.N. Secretary-General Trygva Lie in 1896

-- Popcorn tycoon Orville Redenbacher in 1907

-- Actor Barbara Stanwyck in 1907

-- Actor/dancer Ginger Rogers in 1911

-- Actor Corin Redgrave in 1939

-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Margaret Court in 1942 (age 82)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Jimmy Johnson in 1943 (age 81)

-- Musician Stewart Copeland (Police) in 1952 (age 72)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Writer Tony Kushner in 1956 (age 68)

-- Dancer Michael Flatley in 1958 (age 66)

-- Actor Phoebe Cates in 1963 (age 61)

-- Actor Daryl "Chill" Mitchell in 1965 (age 59)

-- Actor Will Ferrell in 1967 (age 57)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Barry Sanders in 1968 (age 56)

-- Actor Rain Pryor in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor Corey Feldman in 1971 (age 53)

-- Musician Ed Kowalczyk (Live) in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor Jayma Mays in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor Rosa Salazar in 1985 (age 39)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Musician/actor James Maslow (Big Time Rush) in 1990 (age 34)

-- Actor Alexandra Shipp in 1991 (age 33)

-- Actor Mark Indelicato in 1994 (age 30)

-- Musician Luke Hemmings (5 Seconds of Summer) in 1996 (age 27)

File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI

LOS ANGELES, July 16 (UPI) -- "Twisters," in theaters Friday, repeats the 1996 original's format with diminishing returns after 28 years of similar spectacle.
July 15 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT 127 released the album "Walk" and a music video for its song of the same name.
July 15 (UPI) -- "RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars," a new series in the "Drag Race" franchise, will premiere on Paramount+ in August.
July 15 (UPI) -- "The Bear" is the No. 1 show and "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" is the top movie on streaming services in the United States, Reel Good announced on Monday.
July 15 (UPI) -- "Queen & Slim" star Jodie Turner-Smith will star in the Paramount+ with Showtime spy thriller series "The Agency."
July 15 (UPI) -- Emmy nominee James B. Sikking, well-known for his work in "Hill Street Blues," has died from dementia-related complications, and Neil Patrick Harris honored the actor's memory on Instagram.
July 15 (UPI) -- Eight years after the sci-fi horror show "Stranger Things" started streaming on Netflix, the cast reflected on what it's like to be halfway through filming Season 5, the show's last chapter.
July 15 (UPI) -- The Eagles added four more dates to their residency show at the Sphere in Las Vegas.
July 15 (UPI) -- James D'Arcy and 7 others will join Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly in the "NCIS" spinoff "Tony & Ziva" at Paramount+.
July 15 (UPI) -- Jane Fonda memorialized fitness guru Richard Simmons in an Instagram post she shared Sunday.
