Famous birthdays for July 16: Mark Indelicato, Rosa Salazar

July 16 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.
They include
|Advertisement
July 16 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer. They include
July 16 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.
They include
-- Mary Baker Eddy, founder of the Christian Science Church, in 1821
-- Journalist/civil rights activist Ida B. Wells-Barnett in 1862
-- Explorer Roald Amundsen in 1872
-- Baseball great/"Black Sox" scandal figure "Shoeless" Joe Jackson in 1887
-- Actor Percy Kilbride ("Pa Kettle") in 1888
-- First U.N. Secretary-General Trygva Lie in 1896
-- Popcorn tycoon Orville Redenbacher in 1907
-- Actor Barbara Stanwyck in 1907
-- Actor/dancer Ginger Rogers in 1911
-- Actor Corin Redgrave in 1939
-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Margaret Court in 1942 (age 82)
-- Football Hall of Fame member Jimmy Johnson in 1943 (age 81)
-- Musician Stewart Copeland (Police) in 1952 (age 72)
-- Writer Tony Kushner in 1956 (age 68)
-- Dancer Michael Flatley in 1958 (age 66)
-- Actor Phoebe Cates in 1963 (age 61)
-- Actor Daryl "Chill" Mitchell in 1965 (age 59)
-- Actor Will Ferrell in 1967 (age 57)
-- Football Hall of Fame member Barry Sanders in 1968 (age 56)
-- Actor Rain Pryor in 1969 (age 55)
-- Actor Corey Feldman in 1971 (age 53)
-- Musician Ed Kowalczyk (Live) in 1971 (age 53)
-- Actor Jayma Mays in 1979 (age 45)
-- Actor Rosa Salazar in 1985 (age 39)
-- Musician/actor James Maslow (Big Time Rush) in 1990 (age 34)
-- Actor Alexandra Shipp in 1991 (age 33)
-- Actor Mark Indelicato in 1994 (age 30)
-- Musician Luke Hemmings (5 Seconds of Summer) in 1996 (age 27)