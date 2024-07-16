Famous birthdays for July 16: Mark Indelicato, Rosa Salazar

1 of 2 | Mark Indelicato arrives for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in California on January 10, 2023. The actor turns 30 on July 16. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer. They include Advertisement

-- Mary Baker Eddy, founder of the Christian Science Church, in 1821

-- Journalist/civil rights activist Ida B. Wells-Barnett in 1862

-- Explorer Roald Amundsen in 1872

-- Baseball great/"Black Sox" scandal figure "Shoeless" Joe Jackson in 1887

File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI

-- Actor Percy Kilbride ("Pa Kettle") in 1888

-- First U.N. Secretary-General Trygva Lie in 1896

-- Popcorn tycoon Orville Redenbacher in 1907

-- Actor Barbara Stanwyck in 1907

-- Actor/dancer Ginger Rogers in 1911

-- Actor Corin Redgrave in 1939

-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Margaret Court in 1942 (age 82)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Jimmy Johnson in 1943 (age 81)

-- Musician Stewart Copeland (Police) in 1952 (age 72)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Writer Tony Kushner in 1956 (age 68)

-- Dancer Michael Flatley in 1958 (age 66)

Advertisement

-- Actor Phoebe Cates in 1963 (age 61)

-- Actor Daryl "Chill" Mitchell in 1965 (age 59)

-- Actor Will Ferrell in 1967 (age 57)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Barry Sanders in 1968 (age 56)

-- Actor Rain Pryor in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor Corey Feldman in 1971 (age 53)

-- Musician Ed Kowalczyk (Live) in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor Jayma Mays in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor Rosa Salazar in 1985 (age 39)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Musician/actor James Maslow (Big Time Rush) in 1990 (age 34)

-- Actor Alexandra Shipp in 1991 (age 33)

-- Actor Mark Indelicato in 1994 (age 30)

-- Musician Luke Hemmings (5 Seconds of Summer) in 1996 (age 27)