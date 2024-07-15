'The Bear,' 'Beverly Hills Cop' top streaming services

July 15 (UPI) -- The Bear is the No. 1 show and Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is the top movie on streaming services in the United States, Reel Good announced on Monday.
The date is for the week of July 4 through July 10.
Top TV Shows
1.The Bear (Hulu)
2. Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)
3. The Boys (Prime Video)
4. House of the Dragon (MAX)
5. My Lady Jane (Prime Video)
6. Supacell (Netflix)
7. Your Honor (Netflix)
8. The Acolyte (Disney+)
9. Good Behavior (MAX)
10. Evil (Paramount+)
Top Movies
1. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (Netflix)
2. The Beekeeper (Prime Video)
3. X (Kanopy)
4. Independence Day (Hulu)
5. Pearl (Prime Video)
6. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (MAX)
7.Twister (MAX)
8. A Family Affair (Netflix)
9. IF (Paramount+)
10. Hit Man (Netflix)