Entertainment News
July 15, 2024 / 3:22 PM / Updated at 3:22 PM

'The Bear,' 'Beverly Hills Cop' top streaming services

By Karen Butler
Left to right, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judge Reinhold, Bronson Pinchot, Eddie Murphy, John Ashton, Kevin Bacon and Paul Reiser (L-R) attend the premiere of the comedy crime thriller "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on June 20. The movie is the No. 1 streaming film in the United States. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Left to right, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judge Reinhold, Bronson Pinchot, Eddie Murphy, John Ashton, Kevin Bacon and Paul Reiser (L-R) attend the premiere of the comedy crime thriller "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on June 20. The movie is the No. 1 streaming film in the United States. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- The Bear is the No. 1 show and Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is the top movie on streaming services in the United States, Reel Good announced on Monday.

The date is for the week of July 4 through July 10.

Top TV Shows

1.The Bear (Hulu)

2. Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)

3. The Boys (Prime Video)

4. House of the Dragon (MAX)

5. My Lady Jane (Prime Video)

6. Supacell (Netflix)

7. Your Honor (Netflix)

8. The Acolyte (Disney+)

9. Good Behavior (MAX)

10. Evil (Paramount+)

Top Movies

1. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (Netflix)

2. The Beekeeper (Prime Video)

3. X (Kanopy)

4. Independence Day (Hulu)

5. Pearl (Prime Video)

6. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (MAX)

7.Twister (MAX)

8. A Family Affair (Netflix)

9. IF (Paramount+)

10. Hit Man (Netflix)

