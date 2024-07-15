Trending
Entertainment News
July 15, 2024 / 1:04 PM

Millie Bobby Brown: 'It's really weird' that 'Stranger Things' is ending

By Jessica Inman
Millie Bobby Brown shared what it was like to be finalizing the "Stranger Things" series, which first aired in 2016. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Millie Bobby Brown shared what it was like to be finalizing the "Stranger Things" series, which first aired in 2016. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- Eight years after the sci-fi horror show Stranger Things started streaming on Netflix, the cast reflected on what it's like to be halfway through filming Season 5, the show's last chapter.

"So I started when I was 10," said Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven, in a behind-the-scenes video. "I'm now turning 20 years old. It feels very weird."

Sadie Sink, who portrays Max, says in the featurette that she is "savoring" the filming process. She previously told UPI that finalizing the show was bittersweet.

"I owe everything to the show. It put me in the position to continue to do what I love," she said in the interview.

Jamie Campbell Bower, who plays the show's villain, Vecna, said that Season 5 feels even bigger than its predecessor.

The writers have been working on the show's grand finale since August 2022, and the last season introduces Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, Alex Breaux and Linda Hamilton to the cast.

"Happy halfway to the best cast and crew ever," said Stranger Things co-creator said Ross Duffer in a recent Instagram post.

His social media page has been dedicated to Stranger Things behind-the-scenes photos in recent weeks, without any elaboration aside from notating the production schedule.

The photo carousel for "Weeks 7-8" shows Caleb McLaughlin, who plays Lucas, sitting by a smiling Sink.

"And FYI this is a pic of Sadie, not Max," Duffer said in a comment. "Max is in a coma."

