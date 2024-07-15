Advertisement
July 15, 2024 / 7:36 AM

Jennie Garth, Jason Priestley, Brian Austin Green pay tribute to late Shannen Doherty

The stars appeared together on the pop culture phenomenon "Beverly Hills, 90210" in the 1990s.

By Karen Butler
Left to right, Brian Austin Green as David Silver, Jennie Garth as Kelly Taylor, Luke Perry as Dylan McKay, Shannen Doherty as Brenda Walsh, Jason Priestly as Brandon Wash, Tori Spelling as Donna Martin, Ian Ziering as Steve Sanders, Gabrielle Carteris as Andrea Zuckerman and Douglas Emerson as Scott Scanlon in a "Beverly Hills, 90210" cast photo from FOX | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- Jennie Garth, Jason Priestley and Brian Austin Green are mourning the weekend death of their former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Shannen Doherty.

Doherty lost her battle with cancer Saturday.

She was 53.

"I am still processing my tremendous grief over the loss of my long time friend Shannen, the woman I have often described as one of the strongest people I have ever known. Our connection was real and honest," Garth wrote on Instagram Sunday.

"We were so often pitted against each other but none of that reflected the truth of our real relationship which was one built on mutual respect and admiration. She was courageous, passionate, determined and very loving and generous. I will miss her and will always honor her deeply in my heart and in my memories. My heart breaks for her family and Bowie and all the people who loved her."

"Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of my friend Shannen. She was a force of nature and I will miss her. Sending love and light to her family in this dark time," Priestley posted.

Green also shared his grief on Instagram.

"Shan. My sister ... you loved me through everything. You were a big part of my understanding of love. I'll miss you more than I know how to process right now. Thank you for the gift of you," he said.

The cast also lost another member -- Luke Perry -- in 2019. He was 52 when he suffered a massive stroke and was eventually taken off of life support.

