James B. Sikking dies at 90; Neil Patrick Harris honors 'Doogie Howser' actor

Neil Patrick Harris honored former "Doogie Howser" co-star James B. Sikking, who died of dementia-related complications Saturday. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- Emmy nominee James B. Sikking, well-known for his work in Hill Street Blues, has died from dementia-related complications. The actor's publicist Cynthia Snyder confirmed Monday to USA Today that Sikking died Saturday. He was 90 years old. Advertisement

"In a remarkable career, Sikking's wonderfully exciting face gave us drama, comedy, tragedy and hilarious farce," Snyder said in a statement. "His career spanned over six decades in television, film and on stage."

Neil Patrick Harris, who starred with Sikking on the ABC sitcom Doogie Howser, M.D. from 1989 to 1993, also honored the actor's memory. Harris played the title character, Dr. Douglas "Doogie" Howser, the son of Sikking's Dr. David Howser, on the show.

"Jim Sikking played my dad in Doogie Howser, MD, and was one of the kindest, wisest, funniest and most generous people I've ever known," Harris wrote on Instagram. "A true professional. He treated everyone with respect, taught me countless lessons, yet always had a spark of mischief in his eyes. It was an absolute honor to be his son. My condolences to his actual family for their loss."

Sikking was nominated for an Emmy in 1984 for his role in Hill Street Blues, which premiered in 1981. In that show, he portrayed Lt. Howard Hunter, a character that Sikking modeled after a drill sergeant from his basic training.

"The drill instructor looked like he had steel for hair and his uniform had so much starch in it, you knew it would sit in the corner when he took it off in the barracks. So when I started to play Howard, I picked out the way he should be dressed. It had to be a very military look," Sikking said in a 2014 interview.

In addition to Hill Street Blues and Doogie Howser, Sikking appeared in Bonanza, Charro!, Charlie's Angels, Star Trek 3: The Search for Spock and The Pelican Brief.

Peter Briggs, one of Hellboy's writers, honored the actor with a post on X.

"Another great character actors who always enlivened a show," he said.

