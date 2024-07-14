Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 14, 2024 / 9:16 AM

'90210,' 'Charmed' icon Shannen Doherty dead at 53

By Karen Butler
Actress Shannen attends has died at the age of 53. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Actress Shannen attends has died at the age of 53. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- Beverly Hills, 90210 and Charmed icon Shannen Doherty has died after a long battle with cancer. She was 53.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. She beat it, but it returned in 2020.

Advertisement

In 2023, she announced it had spread to her brain.

"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease," Doherty's longtime publicist Leslie Sloane said in an exclusive statement to People magazine on Sunday.

"The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace."

The Tennessee native was also known for her roles on the TV shows Riverdale, North Shore, Little House on the Prairie, Father Murphy and Our House, and in the films Heathers, Girls Just Want to Have Fun and Mallrats.

Notable deaths of 2024

Joe Engel
NASA astronaut Joe Engel, who served as a backup pilot for the Apollo 14 mission and then later commanded the space shuttle Discovery in 1985, died at the age of 91 on July 10. Photo courtesy of NASA

Read More

Latest Headlines

Emma Laird: Iris at her most reckless in 'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 3
TV // 5 hours ago
Emma Laird: Iris at her most reckless in 'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 3
NEW YORK, July 14 (UPI) -- Emma Laird told UPI her character Iris is trying to take control of her life in Season 3 of "Mayor of Kingstown," but she remains in constant peril.
Famous birthdays for July 14: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Taboo
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for July 14: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Taboo
July 14 (UPI) -- Actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge turns 39 and rapper Taboo turns 49, among famous birthdays for July 14.
Fitness guru Richard Simmons dead at 76
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
Fitness guru Richard Simmons dead at 76
July 13 (UPI) -- Fitness guru, TV personality and author Richard Simmons has died a day after his 76th birthday.
Redbox shuttering doors, removing rental kiosks
Entertainment News // 18 hours ago
Redbox shuttering doors, removing rental kiosks
July 13 (UPI) -- Video may have killed the radio star, but streaming has killed the Redbox DVD rental business after company officials announced its closure after 22 years.
Jodie Whittaker returning for 'Doctor Who' audio adventure series
Entertainment News // 21 hours ago
Jodie Whittaker returning for 'Doctor Who' audio adventure series
July 13 (UPI) -- Jodie Whittaker is set to reprise her role as the 13th Doctor and Mandip Gill as Yasmin Khan for a new series of "Doctor Who" audio adventures.
Famed sex therapist, media personality Dr. Ruth Westheimer dead at 96
Entertainment News // 22 hours ago
Famed sex therapist, media personality Dr. Ruth Westheimer dead at 96
July 13 (UPI) -- Famed sex therapist Dr. Ruth Westheimer, who counseled generations about relationships on TV and the radio, has died at the age of 96.
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' tops U.S. album chart for 11th week
Music // 1 day ago
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' tops U.S. album chart for 11th week
July 13 (UPI) -- Pop music star Taylor Swift's "Tortured Poets Department" is the No. 1 album in the United States for an 11th, consecutive week.
Real-life Miami roots drew Yul Vazquez, Danny Pino to 'Hotel Cocaine'
TV // 1 day ago
Real-life Miami roots drew Yul Vazquez, Danny Pino to 'Hotel Cocaine'
NEW YORK, July 13 (UPI) -- Yul Vazquez and Danny Pino told UPI they were eager to explore a transformative era in Miami history through their new drama, "Hotel Cocaine," because they both have deep personal connections to the Florida city.
Famous birthdays for July 13: Ken Jeong, Patrick Stewart
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for July 13: Ken Jeong, Patrick Stewart
July 13 (UPI) -- Actor Ken Jeong turns 55 and actor Patrick Stewart turns 84, among the famous birthdays for July 13.
Stray Kids share 'Chk Chk Boom' teaser featuring Ryan Reynolds
Music // 1 day ago
Stray Kids share 'Chk Chk Boom' teaser featuring Ryan Reynolds
July 12 (UPI) -- "Deadpool" actor Ryan Reynolds makes a cameo in a music video teaser for "Chk Chk Boom," a new song from K-pop group Stray Kids.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fitness guru Richard Simmons dead at 76
Fitness guru Richard Simmons dead at 76
Redbox shuttering doors, removing rental kiosks
Redbox shuttering doors, removing rental kiosks
Famous birthdays for July 12: Kristi Yamaguchi, Cheyenne Jackson
Famous birthdays for July 12: Kristi Yamaguchi, Cheyenne Jackson
Famed sex therapist, media personality Dr. Ruth Westheimer dead at 96
Famed sex therapist, media personality Dr. Ruth Westheimer dead at 96
Dr. Luke collaborates on Katy Perry's 'Woman's World'
Dr. Luke collaborates on Katy Perry's 'Woman's World'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement