'90210,' 'Charmed' icon Shannen Doherty dead at 53

Actress Shannen attends has died at the age of 53. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- Beverly Hills, 90210 and Charmed icon Shannen Doherty has died after a long battle with cancer. She was 53. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. She beat it, but it returned in 2020. Advertisement

In 2023, she announced it had spread to her brain.

"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease," Doherty's longtime publicist Leslie Sloane said in an exclusive statement to People magazine on Sunday.

"The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace."

The Tennessee native was also known for her roles on the TV shows Riverdale, North Shore, Little House on the Prairie, Father Murphy and Our House, and in the films Heathers, Girls Just Want to Have Fun and Mallrats.

