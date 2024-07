1 of 2 | Margot Robbie attends the premiere of "Barbie" at the Shrine Auditorium on July 9. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- Barbie was named Favorite Movie and its star Margot Robbie Favorite Movie Actress at the Kids' Choice Awards ceremony at the Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles Saturday. Spider-Man: Across The Spiderverse won for Favorite Animated Movie and Wonka star Timothee Chalamet earned the honor for Favorite Movie Actor. Advertisement

Percy Jackson and the Olympians was voted Favorite TV Show (Kids) and its lead Walker Scobell was deemed Favorite Male TV Star (Kids).

Young Sheldon and its lead Iain Armitage won for Favorite TV Show (Family) and Favorite Male TV Star (Family), while Olivia Rodrigo scored the Favorite Female TV Star (Kids) prize for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and Miranda Cosgrove earned the title of Favorite Female TV Star (Family) for iCarly.

SpongeBob SquarePants won for Favorite Cartoon and America's Got Talent won for Favorite Reality Show.

The Favorite Villain award went to Jack Black for The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Taylor Swift picked up the trophies for Favorite Female Music Star, Favorite Global Star and Favorite Ticket of the Year.

Her boyfriend, NFL player Travis Kelce, was chosen Favorite Male Sports Star.

Gymnast Simone Biles won the Favorite Female Sports Star accolade and rapper Post Malone earned the Best Male Music Star award.