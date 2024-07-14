Famous birthdays for July 14: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Taboo

July 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.
July 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer. They include:
-- Czech painter Alphonse Mucha in 1860
-- Suffragist Emmeline Pankhurst in 1858
-- Austrian painter Gustav Klimt in 1862
-- Cartoonist William Hanna in 1910
-- Folk singer Woody Guthrie in 1912
-- Gerald Ford, 38th president of the United States, in 1913
-- Swedish film director Ingmar Bergman in 1918
-- Actor Harry Dean Stanton in 1926
-- TV news commentator John Chancellor in 1927
-- Football star/actor Roosevelt "Rosey" Grier in 1932 (age 92)
-- Guitarist Lady Bo, born Peggy Jones, in 1940
-- Evangelist Franklin Graham in 1952 (age 72)
-- Actor/director Eric Laneuville in 1952 (age 72)
-- Film producer Joel Silver in 1952 (age 72)
-- Actor Jane Lynch in 1960 (age 64)
-- Actor Matthew Fox in 1966 (age 58)
-- R&B singer/reality star Tameka Harris in 1975 (age 49)
-- Rapper Jaime "Taboo" Gomez in 1975 (age 49)
-- Princess Victoria of Sweden in 1977 (age 47)
-- Actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge in 1985 (age 39)
-- Dancer Peta Murgatroyd in 1986 (age 38)
-- Singer Dan Reynolds in 1987 (age 37)
-- MMA fighter Conor McGregor in 1988 (age 36)
-- Singer Bibi Bourelly in 1994 (age 30)
-- Actor Darby Camp in 2007 (age 17)