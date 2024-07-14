Advertisement
July 14, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for July 14: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Taboo

By UPI Staff
Phoebe Waller-Bridge attends the photo call for "Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny" at the 76th Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France, on May 19, 2023. The actor turns 39 on July 14. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI
Phoebe Waller-Bridge attends the photo call for "Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny" at the 76th Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France, on May 19, 2023. The actor turns 39 on July 14. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI

July 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- Czech painter Alphonse Mucha in 1860

-- Suffragist Emmeline Pankhurst in 1858

-- Austrian painter Gustav Klimt in 1862

-- Cartoonist William Hanna in 1910

-- Folk singer Woody Guthrie in 1912

-- Gerald Ford, 38th president of the United States, in 1913

-- Swedish film director Ingmar Bergman in 1918

-- Actor Harry Dean Stanton in 1926

-- TV news commentator John Chancellor in 1927

-- Football star/actor Roosevelt "Rosey" Grier in 1932 (age 92)

-- Guitarist Lady Bo, born Peggy Jones, in 1940

-- Evangelist Franklin Graham in 1952 (age 72)

-- Actor/director Eric Laneuville in 1952 (age 72)

-- Film producer Joel Silver in 1952 (age 72)

-- Actor Jane Lynch in 1960 (age 64)

-- Actor Matthew Fox in 1966 (age 58)

-- R&B singer/reality star Tameka Harris in 1975 (age 49)

-- Rapper Jaime "Taboo" Gomez in 1975 (age 49)

-- Princess Victoria of Sweden in 1977 (age 47)

-- Actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge in 1985 (age 39)

-- Dancer Peta Murgatroyd in 1986 (age 38)

-- Singer Dan Reynolds in 1987 (age 37)

-- MMA fighter Conor McGregor in 1988 (age 36)

-- Singer Bibi Bourelly in 1994 (age 30)

-- Actor Darby Camp in 2007 (age 17)

