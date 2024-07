Jodie Whittaker is set to play the 13th Doctor again in a new series of "Doctor Who" audio adventures. File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

July 13 (UPI) -- Jodie Whittaker is set to reprise her role as the 13th Doctor and Mandip Gill as Yasmin Khan for a new series of Doctor Who audio adventures. Twelve hour-long episodes are to be released by Big Finish Productions and BBC Studios in July 2025. Advertisement

"I'm over the moon to be joining Big Finish for more adventures in the TARDIS. Recording the Thirteenth Doctor and Yaz is a really lovely thing to revisit," Whittaker said in a statement Friday.

"One of the things Mandip and I used to love on Doctor Who was getting in, doing a new episode and meeting a brand-new cast. I just can't wait to step back into the boots, pull on the coat and get cracking. One thing's for sure, it's going to be brilliant."

Whittaker played the titular time traveler in Doctor Who from 2017 to 2022.

The face-changing hero is now played by Ncuti Gatwa.

Start believing! ✨ The Thirteenth Doctor and Yasmin Khan are returning in 2025 for a new series of audio adventures with @bigfinish pic.twitter.com/lRIfTeOgGa— Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) July 13, 2024