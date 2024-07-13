Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 13, 2024

Famous birthdays for July 13: Ken Jeong, Patrick Stewart

By UPI Staff
Ken Jeong attends an event benefiting the Women's Cancer Research Fund at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on February 27, 2020. The actor turns 55 on July 14. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Ken Jeong attends an event benefiting the Women's Cancer Research Fund at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on February 27, 2020. The actor turns 55 on July 14. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest in 1821

-- U.S. businessman John Jacob Astor IV in 1864

-- Dave Garroway, a host of TV's Today Show, in 1913

-- Actor Bob Crane in 1928

-- Game show announcer Johnny Gilbert in 1928 (age 96)

-- Writer Wole Soyinka in 1934 (90)

-- Former HUD Secretary/congressman/pro football star Jack Kemp in 1935

-- Actor Patrick Stewart in 1940 (age 84)

-- Actor Harrison Ford in 1942 (age 82)

-- Musician Roger McGuinn (Byrds) in 1942 (age 82)

-- Rubik's Cube inventor Erno Rubik in 1944 (age 80)

-- Comedian Cheech Marin in 1946 (age 78)

-- Sports commentator Tony Kornheiser in 1948 (age 76)

-- Actor Daphne Maxwell Reid in 1948 (age 76)

-- Actor Didi Conn in 1951 (age 73)

-- Actor Gil Birmingham in 1953 (age 71)

-- Musician Louise Mandrell in 1954 (age 70)

-- Musician Mark "The Animal" Mendoza (Twisted Sister) in 1956 (age 68)

-- Filmmaker Cameron Crowe in 1957 (age 67)

-- Voice actor Tom Kenny in 1962 (age 62)

-- Actor Ken Jeong in 1969 (age 55)

-- Musician Will Champion (Coldplay) in 1978 (age 45)

-- Actor Colton Haynes in 1988 (age 36)

-- Musician Todd "Leon" Bridges in 1989 (age 35)

-- Actor Linnea Berthelsen in 1993 (age 31)

-- Actor Leo Howard in 1997 (age 27)

-- Actor Wyatt Oleff in 2003 (age 21)

