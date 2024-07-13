Famous birthdays for July 13: Ken Jeong, Patrick Stewart

July 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.
July 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer. They include:
-- Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest in 1821
-- U.S. businessman John Jacob Astor IV in 1864
-- Dave Garroway, a host of TV's Today Show, in 1913
-- Actor Bob Crane in 1928
-- Game show announcer Johnny Gilbert in 1928 (age 96)
-- Writer Wole Soyinka in 1934 (90)
-- Former HUD Secretary/congressman/pro football star Jack Kemp in 1935
-- Actor Patrick Stewart in 1940 (age 84)
-- Actor Harrison Ford in 1942 (age 82)
-- Musician Roger McGuinn (Byrds) in 1942 (age 82)
-- Rubik's Cube inventor Erno Rubik in 1944 (age 80)
-- Comedian Cheech Marin in 1946 (age 78)
-- Sports commentator Tony Kornheiser in 1948 (age 76)
-- Actor Daphne Maxwell Reid in 1948 (age 76)
-- Actor Didi Conn in 1951 (age 73)
-- Actor Gil Birmingham in 1953 (age 71)
-- Musician Louise Mandrell in 1954 (age 70)
-- Musician Mark "The Animal" Mendoza (Twisted Sister) in 1956 (age 68)
-- Filmmaker Cameron Crowe in 1957 (age 67)
-- Voice actor Tom Kenny in 1962 (age 62)
-- Actor Ken Jeong in 1969 (age 55)
-- Musician Will Champion (Coldplay) in 1978 (age 45)
-- Actor Colton Haynes in 1988 (age 36)
-- Musician Todd "Leon" Bridges in 1989 (age 35)
-- Actor Linnea Berthelsen in 1993 (age 31)
-- Actor Leo Howard in 1997 (age 27)
-- Actor Wyatt Oleff in 2003 (age 21)