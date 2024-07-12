Trending
Entertainment News
July 12, 2024

'Tonight Show': Channing Tatum says fiance Zoe Kravitz is 'really annoying cool'

By Jessica Inman
Channing Tatum talked about his recent engagement to Zoë Kravitz on Thursday's episode of "The Tonight Show." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Channing Tatum talked about his recent engagement to Zoë Kravitz on Thursday's episode of "The Tonight Show." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- Channing Tatum discussed his engagement to Zoë Kravitz, calling her "really annoyingly cool" Thursday on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

"I'm so happy, I don't even know how to really put it into words," Tatum told Jimmy Fallon. "She's so special, and to get to wake up every day and create with somebody, it's really, really good."

The couple met on Blink Twice, a psychological thriller that Kravitz directed.

Blink Twice, which premieres Aug. 23, follows Frida, a waitress played by Naomi Ackie, who is invited to a private island owned by tech billionaire Slater King, portrayed by Tatum.

"No one wants this trip to end, but as strange things start to happen, Frida begins to question her reality," an official synopsis reads. "There is something wrong with this place. She'll have to uncover the truth if she wants to make it out of this party alive."

Tatum, 44, said the role was unlike anything he'd ever been pitched.

"When Zoë called me about this, I was shocked," Tatum told Deadline in 2021. "I'd watched her in movies, knew she produced High Fidelity and had seen that, but I didn't know she was creating on a level like this, where she wanted to direct. This came out of nowhere and the subject matter made me say, wait, why are you thinking about me for this? No one gives me a chance to play a role like this, everybody throws me down a different alley and expects me to do a certain thing."

That project's intensity is part of what strengthened his bond with Kravitz, 35.

The couple dated for two years before the Tatum popped the question.

