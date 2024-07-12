Trending
July 12, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for July 12: Kristi Yamaguchi, Cheyenne Jackson

By UPI Staff
Kristi Yamaguchi arrives at a state dinner in honor of Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the White House in Washington on April 10. The figure skating legend turns 53 on July 12. File Photo by Ting Shen/UPI
Kristi Yamaguchi arrives at a state dinner in honor of Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the White House in Washington on April 10. The figure skating legend turns 53 on July 12.

July 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- Roman leader Julius Caesar in 100 B.C.

-- Pope Clement X in 1590

-- Writer Henry David Thoreau in 1817

-- Photography pioneer George Eastman in 1854

-- Scientist George Washington Carver in 1864

-- Artist Amedeo Modigliani in 1884

-- Musician Oscar Hammerstein II in 1895

-- Writer Pablo Neruda in 1904

-- Comedian Milton Berle in 1908

-- Musician Van Cliburn in 1934

-- Comedian/actor Bill Cosby in 1937 (age 87)

-- Musician Christine McVie (Fleetwood Mac) in 1943

-- Actor Denise Nicholas in 1944 (age 80)

-- Exercise/diet guru Richard Simmons in 1948 (age 76)

-- Movie producer Brian Grazer in 1951 (age 73)

-- Actor Cheryl Ladd in 1951 (age 73)

-- Actor Mel Harris in 1956 (age 68)

-- Actor Rolonda Watts in 1959 (age 65)

-- Tongan King Tupou VI in 1959 (age 65)

-- Musician Dan Murphy (Soul Asylum) in 1962 (age 62)

-- Musician Robin Wilson (Gin Blossoms) in 1965 (age 59)

-- Dominican President Luis Abinader in 1967 (age 57)

-- Olympic gold medal figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor Cheyenne Jackson in 1975 (age 49)

-- Filmmaker Phil Lord in 1975 (age 49)

-- Wrestler Brock Lesnar in 1977 (age 47)

-- Actor Steve Howey in 1977 (age 47)

-- Actor Michelle Rodriguez in 1978 (age 46)

-- Actor Topher Grace in 1978 (age 46)

-- Actor Kristen Connolly in 1980 (age 44)

-- Musician Kimberly Perry (The Band Perry) in 1983 (age 41)

-- Actor Phoebe Tonkin in 1989 (age 35)

-- Actor Rachel Brosnahan in 1990 (age 34)

-- Actor Erik Per Sullivan in 1991 (age 33)

-- Human rights activist Malala Yousafzai in 1997 (age 27)

