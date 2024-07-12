Famous birthdays for July 12: Kristi Yamaguchi, Cheyenne Jackson

July 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.
They include:
-- Roman leader Julius Caesar in 100 B.C.
-- Pope Clement X in 1590
-- Writer Henry David Thoreau in 1817
-- Photography pioneer George Eastman in 1854
-- Scientist George Washington Carver in 1864
-- Artist Amedeo Modigliani in 1884
-- Musician Oscar Hammerstein II in 1895
-- Writer Pablo Neruda in 1904
-- Comedian Milton Berle in 1908
-- Musician Van Cliburn in 1934
-- Comedian/actor Bill Cosby in 1937 (age 87)
-- Musician Christine McVie (Fleetwood Mac) in 1943
-- Actor Denise Nicholas in 1944 (age 80)
-- Exercise/diet guru Richard Simmons in 1948 (age 76)
-- Movie producer Brian Grazer in 1951 (age 73)
-- Actor Cheryl Ladd in 1951 (age 73)
-- Actor Mel Harris in 1956 (age 68)
-- Actor Rolonda Watts in 1959 (age 65)
-- Tongan King Tupou VI in 1959 (age 65)
-- Musician Dan Murphy (Soul Asylum) in 1962 (age 62)
-- Musician Robin Wilson (Gin Blossoms) in 1965 (age 59)
-- Dominican President Luis Abinader in 1967 (age 57)
-- Olympic gold medal figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi in 1971 (age 53)
-- Actor Cheyenne Jackson in 1975 (age 49)
-- Filmmaker Phil Lord in 1975 (age 49)
-- Wrestler Brock Lesnar in 1977 (age 47)
-- Actor Steve Howey in 1977 (age 47)
-- Actor Michelle Rodriguez in 1978 (age 46)
-- Actor Topher Grace in 1978 (age 46)
-- Actor Kristen Connolly in 1980 (age 44)
-- Musician Kimberly Perry (The Band Perry) in 1983 (age 41)
-- Actor Phoebe Tonkin in 1989 (age 35)
-- Actor Rachel Brosnahan in 1990 (age 34)
-- Actor Erik Per Sullivan in 1991 (age 33)
-- Human rights activist Malala Yousafzai in 1997 (age 27)